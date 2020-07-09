It is always a pleasure to offer inspirational fabric pairings and to converse with fellow fabric fanatics. I wanted to do something extra special and dive deep into a few of my favorite pretty pairings of the moment.

Blue crush

Blue and white is a timeless combination, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t new patterns and textures to explore. The gorgeous hues of navy, baby blue and cerulean leave me feeling anything but blue. One of my favorite fabrics is the subtle and delicate geometrical denim.

The pattern on this indoor/outdoor material adds dimension and depth, while still allowing it to be used in larger spaces without overwhelming a room. Beyond that, it pairs nicely with a wide range of blue tints, textures and patterns. When it comes to texture, I am head over heels for the intricacy and beauty of embroidery. The morning glory print I have paired in this grouping makes for a stunning statement pillow that will pop against any competing patterns and plays nicely with the fun and more modern snow leopard spotted cream and blue, as well as the elegant blue damask.

This is a fabric combination that can be used throughout your home, but I love it in a bedroom setting. The patterns work so well together that you can mix and match your duvet fabric with fun accent pillows for a fresh look.

Feeling zesty

Searching for something bright and full of energy? Look no further than this patterned palette full of sunny yellows, fresh green and dreamy turquoise. Introducing a warm pop of color into a cool color motif adds a spark that will put a smile on your face whenever you enter the room. My mind instantly takes me to a lovely sunroom where this fabric would truly shine.

The lovely navy Thibaut Maisie fabric and the green striped Thibaut Boardwalk Leaf designs are perfect for cushions and would shine against wicker, wood or any outdoor furniture base. In the warmer months, the Citrus Garden indoor/outdoor fabric by Schumacher and Citron Bamboo pattern are the perfect decorative pillows to pull the hues together in a stunning display of butterflies, lemons and florals. When the seasons change, so can your accent pillows and throws.

A deep mustard hue in place of the Citrus Garden will have fall and winter feeling just as fresh as those sunny summer days.

Coral garden

This combination is truly one of my year-round favorites (usually in a sitting room or dining room setup). With its burnt coral tones, pale seafoam blues and dreamy creams it feels like a soft and sophisticated spin on red, white and blue.

The floral cut velvet gives the pairing a luxe feel that can easily mix with linens to create a natural or more “earthy” juxtaposition that is stunning to look at and not at all pretentious.

Adding in a bit of warm leather and dark wooden pieces is a great option to bring out the richness of the fabrics. The bamboo pattern found on the celosia aquamarine material and fern details of the Heavenly Seagrass textiles play beautifully into the balance of luxury and down-home comfort.

Textured neutrals

I keep seeing and hearing that brown is the new gray among designers and home decor enthusiasts, which is perfect — I’ve always loved warm neutrals. A mix of muted colors let the textures of the fabric shine and become the star of the room.

When you highlight textures like these, they add a measure of soft comfort to a space. While the look was originally inspired by a nursery, I love it in any room. The best thing about the mix is the versatility of tans, whites, creams and beiges. By switching out a few choice accents — such as lamps, artwork, throws and decorative pillows — as your child grows, the room can grow with them.

The same goes when using a palette like this in your own room — our adult tastes can change just as quickly. Invest in long-lasting big pieces like window treatments, sofas and swivel chairs in neutral hues that can be integrated into exciting new designs as your style evolves.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

