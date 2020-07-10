"Rose Love" (Photo: Carol Lawson)

A passion for a particular petal led to the “Rose Love” submission from Carol Lawson, this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She and her husband share a love for the roses they’ve added to their Birmingham garden for more than a decade. “Last year when I counted we had 227 rose bushes and 18 different varieties,” she said via email. “We have run out of places to put roses so now we just enjoy them!” It also makes them happy when friends and neighbors enjoy them. Lawson will win a free home or garden book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to www.DetroitNews.com/GardenPhotos2020.

