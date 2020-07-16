We are back at it with some of our favorite fabric pairings.

Textiles are an essential part of any home; without them a room feels lifeless. You can have all the wall coverings and furniture in the world, but without the texture and specific style that comes with fabric, your space will fall flat. Fabric simply provides ambiance and character to your space that cannot be achieved any other way. We New Traditionalists know adding textiles can be done in so many ways, from upholstered furniture pieces and pillows to window treatments, tablecloths and beyond.

When introducing daring patterns and textures in the same look, it can quickly go from maximalist chic to loud mess. The key is adding simple linens and muted, warm neutrals to the mix. (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

Wild botanical

This lush and bold look is all about balance. When introducing daring patterns and textures in the same look, it can quickly go from maximalist chic to loud mess. The key is adding simple linen linens and muted, warm neutrals to the mix. If I asked you to try and pick out what you consider to be the boldest fabric in this group, you might have trouble. Is your eye drawn to the busy colors in the green dotted Rain Water Thibaut? Or perhaps your eye is caught by the deep velvet grooves of the zebra-inspired Etosha Velvet before being distracted by the intricate embroidered beauty of our new Amazonia botanical. Yet all these power players work well together, thanks to the balance between color and texture. What could easily be an overwhelming pairing becomes a tranquil jungle of deep greens and warm tan hues that calm your eye despite the breadth of patterns. The grouping can be enhanced further with natural elements such as leafy greenery, amber glass, medium wood shades and rattan or leather accents. Remember, a little goes a long way when adding decorative accents to this powerful punch of textiles.

This scene is youthful, whimsical with a lot of hot pink. (Photo: TNS)

Grandmillenial color pop

How I love that grandmillenial is having its own design movement right now. I knew I wanted to create a scene that was youthful, whimsical and hot pink, which is a bit out of my comfort zone. I started off with the spotted energy of funfetti fabric to introduce all the wonderful hues I’d been itching to explore. The best part is for all of its color and wonder, it still has a neutral tan base that keeps the look grounded.

There are so many directions to take this look once you get started. I found myself playing in almost two different directions, one being the geometric prints like the pink and orange Adamina Fiesta and Thibaut stripes, the other leaning toward a new take with the Chiang Mai Dragon and Iconic Leopard Pink fabrics. This look takes adventure to the next level, and I can certainly appreciate that it isn’t for everyone. However, each of the vibrant patterns can be used as a statement fabric and tied down with swaths of richly color velvets and simple decor like sisal natural fiber rugs for a room that has all the excitement that grandmillenial design is all about.

A single color can be used as a base for a room, especially when the hue is toned down with a true neutral like gray. Think of your favorite pair of blue jeans and how many different colors and materials you can mix into a stunning outfit! (Handout/TNS) (Photo: Handout, TNS)

Teal dreams

The third look takes a turn to the serene for a focus on tonality and tint. I used teal tones with varying amounts of gray to create a soft look that uses color as a neutral. How can blue be a neutral? Isn’t that a contradiction? A little! The answer is a single color can be used as a base for a room, especially when the hue is toned down with a true neutral like gray. Think of your favorite pair of blue jeans and how many different colors and materials you can mix into a stunning outfit. The same goes for decorating your space — using this approach can open the door to mixing more patterns than ever, especially in a monochromatic color scheme.

In this look alone we have polka dots, plaids, stripes and so much more. Compare this to the similar mix of patterns in our color pop look and see the difference! I love how two-tone fabrics like the large print mint and white pattern or aquamarine Schumacher design can showcase your room. Wouldn’t either make the most gorgeous curtains? This calming and refreshing mix is juvenile enough for a child’s room but can quickly take a sophisticated turn to create the perfect adult oasis. It offers a versatile canvas for furniture — mix this delicate and demure palette with black wood pieces for great contrast, or opt for white or soft, light neutral finishes for a more seamless, low-volume look.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.

