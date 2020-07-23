Bridal lunch (Photo: Life in Tents)

Living the good life, outside

Whether you’re having a birthday celebration or a family movie night, Life in Tents transforms your backyard into a waterproof escape while staying safe at home. For some it’s simply an excuse to get outside in the comfort of a luxuriously crafted tent. The 16-foot sanctuary of the Fernweh Bell Tent (regular price $1,590) offers more room around the edges with 29.5-inch tall sidewalls and takes less than 20 minutes to set up. A fully enclosed floor keeps you dry in standing water and the four screened windows and door can be zipped open or closed. The natural, dye-free cotton canvas and bamboo wood posts add an elegant touch. For information, go to lifeintents.com.

Van Hoosen Dairy Farm (Photo: Van Hoosen Dairy Farm)

Van Hoosen Dairy Barn seeking original blocks for repairs

As part of the renovation of the Van Hoosen Dairy Barn, the historic Rochester Hills Museum is seeking glazed block for restoration and repairs. Manufactured by the National Fire Proofing Company, the brown glazed blocks are referred to as Natco Hollow tiles that measure 16-by-8-by-8 inch. Though one of the Van Hoosen Barns was featured in an ad for the block in 1915, the original company no longer exists. “We want our renovation to be accurate and we want to use original block – whether another farm has a supply or if we can salvage them from another building. We will pick them up if someone can let us know of a supply – we will take any amount we can get,” said museum manager Patrick McKay in a press release. To contact the museum, call 248-841-2671 or email rhmuseum@rochesterhills.org.

Silestone colorways countertops (Photo: Cosentino)

New countertops mimic marble and stone

After months of hunkering down at home, renovation wish lists continue to grow with new countertops and cabinets often taking the top spot. Cosentino, known for innovative surfaces, offers three new Silestone colorways that bring an artistic and dramatic interpretation to the most sought-after marbles and stones. Silestone Et Bella combines the elegance and warmth of natural stone featuring grey strokes across a striking white background, while Silestone Et D’Or highlights soft golden strokes across a white hue and Polaris reveals white veins that subtly contrast with a darker gray background. For information, go to cosentino.com.

RepairClinic.com offers homeowners the confidence and capacity to tackle their own repairs by combining accessible diagnostic tools, buyable parts and step-by-step instructions. (Photo: RepairClinic.com)

RepairClinic.com offers solution for broken appliances

Home repairs are on the rise because of COVID-19 as many take a DIY approach to fixing appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers. During the summer months, the challenge has expanded to include HVAC and lawn maintenance tools. Consumers wary of technicians and repairmen entering their homes are turning to RepairClinic.com for a no-contact solution for fixing broken appliances. The site offers homeowners the confidence and capacity to tackle their own repairs by combining accessible diagnostic tools, buyable parts and step-by-step instructions. One of their distribution centers is in the Detroit/Canton area, where many of the supplies are stored and sent to customers. For information, go to repairclinic.com.

