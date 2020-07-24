“Rooftop Pollinators Garden” (Photo: Brian Peterson-Roest)

This week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner has a dramatic backdrop as seen in the “Rooftop Pollinators Garden” submission from Brian Peterson-Roest in Detroit who wanted to attract a variety of pollinators to his urban setting.

“I know the hummingbirds love the Black and Blue Salvia, the native bees love the Cosmos, the Bumblebees love the Popcorn Plant, the Honeybees love the Lollipop Verbena and I plant some host plants for butterflies,” he said via email. It took five years to attract a hummingbird and now he even gets Baltimore Orioles.

“The pollinators are amazing! If you plant it they will come!” said the founder of the nonprofit BeesintheD.com, who will win a free home or garden book.

He'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to DetroitNews.com/GardenPhotos2020.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/home-garden/2020/07/24/rooftop-pollinators-garden-this-weeks-winner/5498061002/