Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour (Photo: Peter Gilles)

Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour is Sunday

The Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour will be held from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. This self-guided tour highlights seven properties with stables and horses. Arrive at the Hunt Kennels (5614 Barber Road, Metamora) between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for a map with locations. The cost is $25 per adult and $5 for children under 12. You can buy tickets in advance at the White Horse or call Joe Maday at 810-678-8384. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the Kennels. The tour will be held rain or shine, and all State of Michigan Covid-19 mandates will be in effect (masks, social distancing, etc.). For information, go to metamorahunt.com.

Market Fridays (Photo: Market Fridays)

Explore local wares at Market Fridays in Cadillac Square

Downtown Detroit Partnership Parks + Public Spaces presents Market Fridays in Cadillac Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Friday through Sept. 18, 2020. Shop outside for locally made items like customized vintage furniture from Redesign and Restoration, clay pieces from Centurium’s Creations, and candles from Scent Science. You’ll also find decorative flowers and plants from rotating vendors in the pop-up market curated by Ask Jennyfer. When visiting Downtown Detroit Parks, patrons should abide by the following requirements: stay home if you feel sick; masks or face coverings are required; maintain six feet of physical distance between others, and frequently use handwashing stations. For information, go to downtowndetroitparks.com/events or call 313-566-8250.

Tomatoes (Photo: Farmer John’s Greenhouse)

Tomato tips for growers

According to the folks at Farmer John’s Greenhouse in Farmington Hills, some tomato varieties should be ready to harvest in approximately 60 to 140 days. Cherry tomatoes and early-season varieties like Early Girl may be ready now, while larger varieties like Beefsteak, Big Beef and many Heirloom tomatoes will likely need more time on the vine. Try leaving them on the vine as long as possible to get the best flavor. When picking green tomatoes, keep in a warm area out of direct sunlight until they ripen. Fertilize regularly with a product intended for tomatoes like Tomato Tone by Espoma. If your leaves are curling or lacking in color, try adding organic bone meal for a boost of calcium. For information, go to farmerjohnsgreenhouse.com.

Ford House (Photo: Ford House)

'Nature's Best Hope' author to speak

Ford House will host celebrated author and researcher Doug Tallamy for a virtual lecture on his new book “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard” on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Tallamy will inspire attendees to look to their own landscapes and gardens to help restore and support the circle of life that keeps all of nature going, protecting the right plants, animals and insects. Reading the book beforehand is not required. The lecture will be available online through the Zoom platform. The cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for Ford House members. For tickets and information, go to fordhouse.org/events.

