“The Relaxing Zen Garden” (Photo: Tracy Csomos)

When it’s time to wind down, Tracy Csomos heads to “The Relaxing Zen Garden” featured in her submission that was this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

“The Zen garden is a place to go sit and where all your worries seem to disappear,” she said via email. On her expansive property in Ida, the lack of grass and presence of moss enhances plant varieties that include hostas, trillium and azaleas.It’s certified as a natural wildlife garden. Her husband, Dan, hid speakers in the trees for the couple to enjoy music.

Csomos will win a home or garden book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to www.DetroitNews.com/GardenPhotos2020.

