Report from Petoskey: Collectors happy summer show was a go

By Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

It may be just the general mood at the moment, but there was no doubt fall and winter were on their way at the recent Petoskey Antiques Show, held the first weekend in August at the Emmet County fairgrounds. Many of the all-outdoor booths were loaded with cozy flannel shirts, colorful wool camp blankets and perennially popular Rittenhouse Furniture, among many other temptations.

While there were both less exhibitors at the August show than in past years (August is the second of two popular summer shows, the other held 4th of July weekend), dealers who were there reported very strong sales despite the virus and the uncertain national climate.

“People are ready, they want out of their houses,” says dealer Cheryl Herberger of Angel in the Woods of the eager attendees. “We’ve been right on target for sales -- even better.” Distressed and shabby chic items were strong. “They definitely still like vintage,” she says, adding that women ages 30 to 45 are looking for home décor. “That’s one of my biggest sellers.”

Over at Don and Marta Orwig’s booth, vintage advertising signs packed a graphic punch, making me wish I had both limitless funds and more wall space. Favorites included a light-up Cowboy Motel sign and a red-and-white striped one from a one-time barber shop. Orwig says they’ve been exhibiting at the show for 30 years and that they set a record in July. “It was the biggest Petoskey show we have ever done,” adding that “people have been cooped up…they want to spend money.” August was also “a wonderful show… I sold furniture, folk art, signs across the board. Just a little bit of everything, really.” He added that organizers were even considering adding a third show next year and that they’d be interested in exhibiting if that happened. “We love Petoskey and can’t wait to come back.”

Brian and Sumaya Seccurro of STC Finds have done the show for more than 25 years and said this year has been “a year of reflection… we are starting over again. It has forced us to stop and rethink and reinvent.” People, Sumaya says, are looking to nest and redecorate, and for things that are utilitarian but still attractive. “We’ve sold an interesting mix,” she says.

Grand Blanc’s Debbie Jones has exhibited at Petoskey for 25 years. She agreed that home décor was hot, adding that vintage baskets were a good seller, especially old laundry baskets. One of the standouts in her booth was a beautiful antique French bed set. Garden and art were also on top of her sales list. “I’ve sold a lot, including some odd things,” she reported.

Lynn and Michael Worden of Worden Select Objects missed the July show but Michael was there for the August event. “We didn’t make up our mind until the last minute,” Lynn explained, citing Coronavirus concerns. Despite this, the show was successful, she reports. “It was just as good as any other year,” she says of sales. While the types of things that sell well for them are always “across the board,” she cited strong results in folk art and architectural objects. “Those are the things that always sell for us. People seem to like our little bit quirky taste.”

Linda Ketterling of Linda Ketterling Antiques has also exhibited and sold at the sale since it started. She specializes in majolica, she says, adding that the eager crowds and good sales have “kept us coming up here twice a year ever since….it’s not just the scenery.”

She says while some antiques have seen a slowdown, “majolica is timeless and ageless and very colorful,” hence its ongoing popularity. She was hopeful that business would continue to be strong, adding that “anything with quality and style always sells.” And that’s true, hopefully, even during a pandemic.

For details on future shows, visit petoskeyantiques.com.