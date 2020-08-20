Welcome Mat: Arhaus debuts new collection

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Arhaus debuts new collection

Arhaus debuts its Fall 2020 Collection with more than 200 new arrivals that add warmth to the home during the cooler months ahead. Many items are customizable in the diverse selection of furniture and finishing touches that can refresh your rooms before the holidays. Their product designers and developers scour the globe, working directly with talented artisans (and in many cases the country, producing domestically in the U.S.) to craft high-quality products for the home. For information, go to arhaus.com.

Russell Wilson giving away Molecule Mattresses

Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, has teamed with Molecule to give away three Molecule 2 AirTEC Mattresses with Microban to honor the number he dons on the field. "Even when I’m on the road, I bring my Molecule pillows and mattress topper to keep things consistent,” said Wilson in a press release. Wilson will be announcing the winners on his Instagram page. To enter the contest that runs through Monday, like Molecule's Giveaway announcement on Instagram, follow @moleculesleep and tag at least two friends in the comments. For information, go to onmolecule.com.

Bed bugs top Michigan pest list

If it’s not one bug, it’s another. According to LawnStarter – the largest U.S. provider of lawn care, pest control and other standard home services – when they assessed biting and stinging pests by state, the most annoying offender in Michigan appears to be the bed bug. After developing resistances to the chemicals used to kill them, bed bugs began repopulating at a startling rate. Even worse, they have a natural inclination to hide in cramped, dark and warm places, which means they can hitchhike very easily. Others on the local list include mosquitoes, blacklegged ticks, carpenter ants and stink bugs. A variety of spiders and wasps were among those that bite and sting. For information, go to lawnstarter.com.

Glass garage doors add appeal

At the tail end of National Curb Appeal month, there’s still time to make your home shine with modern updates like glass garage doors. This sleek feature helps to maximize light through the unique panels that are trending high with homeowners. With a variety of options from Haas Door, glass designs can be accented with coordinating rails and stiles in woodgrains, anodized colors and powder-coated colors. “From coast to coast, and everywhere in between, we are getting an increased number of requests for all-glass garage doors,” said Jeffrey Nofziger, president of the Ohio-based company in a press release. “People like the style of these garage doors. The all-glass design increases a home’s curb appeal, but can still provide privacy for the homeowners.” For information, go to haasdoor.com.