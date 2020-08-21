‘Fountain Walk About’ this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

If you dream it, it will come.

Just ask Diane Blum of Waterford whose submission “Fountain Walk About” is this week’s winner in the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

“I was a floral designer in my earlier years and the gardens feel like big arrangements to me,” she says via email of her hydrangea, day lilies and more that surround the house, where her wish for a fountain on a tight budget would be granted one day.

Fishing through an old file box, she found enough forgotten U.S. savings bonds from the ‘60s from her grandmother for a 3-tier fountain. “We love it!!!” says Blum, who will win a free home or garden book.

