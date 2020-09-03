Welcome Mat: Art in the Elements tour showcases floral art sculptures and displays

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Check your celebrity knowledge

If you’re looking to escape the latest headlines, take a break with some pop culture. Us Weekly The Game (Big Potato) based on the popular entertainment magazine lets you catch up on the latest celebrity gossip. The game contains 136 Celebrity Cards, 44 Head-to-Head Cards, an electronic timer and a purse game board (batteries not included). Available at Target (MSRP $19.99) along with other new games from Big Potato that include Disney Sketchy Tales and MTV, The Throwback Music Party Game. For information, go to target.com.

Enjoy Art in the Elements

Meadow Brook Hall will host an outdoor floral art exhibition from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 – 13. The Art in the Elements tour features more than 20 floral art sculptures and displays created by renowned floral artists. Tickets will be sold onsite on event days and the tour will take place rain or shine. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 62 and older, $15 for Oakland University affiliates and $12.50 for youth 6-12. A special preview will be held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sept. 10 that includes a cash bar. Admission for that evening is $20 per person and reservations are not required in advance. For information, go to meadowbrookhall.org/art-in-the-elements or call 248-364-6252.

Franklin Cider Mill opening Saturday

Labor Day may be synonymous with end-of-summer celebrations, but many have been canceled because of COVID, like Art in the Village in Franklin. Still, you can enjoy familiar traditions such as the Franklin Cider Mill, which opens Saturday. Laura Peltz and Melanee Peltz Radner, who run the family-owned business, suggest getting donuts and cider to enjoy on the Franklin Village Green. Now you can order your tasty treats online, from donuts and cider to apples and more. For information, go to franklincidermill.com.

New home dry cleaner product gets the stains out

Woolite 20 Minute Dry Care Cleaner takes the hassle out of handwashing or heading to the cleaners for everything from tablecloths to ties. It works with the heat of your dryer to create a nontoxic cleaning mist that penetrates fibers, releasing odors, body soils and wrinkles without harsh chemicals. No bag is required (allowing clothes to tumble free and ease out wrinkles) and dirt and lint collect in your lint filter. Each box includes Out Instant Stain Remover Wipes and the components are environmentally friendly. Pricing starts at $8.99. For information, go to summitbrands.com.