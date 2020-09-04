'Conifers and Trees' is final weekly winner for garden photo contest; voting begins Sept. 4 for grand prize

The final weekly winner of the 2020 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest is Scott Mahla of Macomb Township, who submitted his outdoor oasis of “Conifers and Trees.”

“My garden is all conifers and trees with a few flowers here and there,” wrote Mahla in his entry.

Mahla will win a free home or garden book. He will also be a finalist to win the grand prize.

Now it’s your turn to pick our big winner among our 12 finalists. Voting begins at noon Friday, Sept. 4, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 9.

On Sept. 11, the grand prize winner will be announced who will receive a $200 English Gardens gift card.

To cast your vote, go to detroitnews.com/votegarden.