Welcome Mat: Back to the Roots is all American

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Pure Planet Club offers sustainable items

Make your personal space more sustainable with some helpful reminders from Pure Planet Club like saying goodbye to disposables and timing your showers in an effort to save water and energy. You can also switch to nontoxic cleaning products and natural solutions like white vinegar for mirrors and more. Eco-friendly toilet tissue from Pure Planet Club made from plant-based materials features fun marine animal facts and cute designs. Get a carton of 36 rolls for $60 (or $54 with a subscription). For information, go to pureplanetclub.com.

Back to the Roots coming to Home Depot

Back to the Roots, the first national 100% USA-grown seed brand, has plans to expand in 2021 to the Home Depot stores, where they are currently available for purchase online. Launched earlier this year, the organic seed program also offers indoor gardening kits that let you experience the magic of growing your own essentials year-round. Keep an eye out for some early releases this fall. For information, go to backtotheroots.com.

Touch without touch with Touchie

Now that you know how many surfaces you touch each day, from door handles to gas pumps, it’s easy to go through hand sanitizer pretty quickly. If the thought of touching a keypad to enter your PIN or opening a grocery store freezer makes you anxious, there’s a no-contact tool that can help. Touchie provides a fun and functional way to reduce your contact points with public surfaces. With more than 40 designs and patterns, there’s a style for everyone on your list. Prices start at $10. For information, go to mytouchie.com.

Ligne Roset being featured at Arkitektura

There are parallels between Arkitektura with stores in Birmingham and San Francisco and the Ligne Roset collections they began offering this year that seem to make them the perfect pairing. For starters, both have a history of offering modern luxury. While Arkitektura has been at the heart of contemporary European design in America, Ligne Roset is known for artful collaborations with established and up-and-coming talents in contemporary design. The high-end collections offer an entire lifestyle with furniture, accessories, lighting, rugs, textiles and more. For information, go to arksf.com.

Fall Plant Exchange Saturday in St. Clair Shores

The Yardeners of St. Clair Shores will hold its annual Fall Plant Exchange from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. This event takes place in the parking lot behind the St. Clair Shores Library (11 Mile Road and Jefferson). Load up your vehicles with your extra plants and divisions. Bag, tag and drag your offerings to trade or give away to other gardeners. Please label all of your plants. No money to exchange. Just bring your plants and enjoy this "tailgate garden party.” The organizers are asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. For information, go to scsmi.net.