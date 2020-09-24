Welcome Mat: Rochester Gifts & Greens Market goes virtual

Gifts & Greens Market shifts to online

The Troy Garden Club isn't the only local club mixing things up this year. The Rochester Garden Club is taking a new approach with its Gifts & Greens Market, a 74-year tradition, and offering it in a virtual format with pickup in early December. The sale will be broken into two segments. From Oct. 1-10, customers can go to the club's online catalog on its website, RochesterGardenClub.org, and pre-order fresh greens. Then, from Nov. 15-25, customers can again place online orders, this time for not just greens, but centerpieces or handmade gifts. “We want to let our loyal customers know that we appreciate their support through the years and we will do our very best to give them the best shopping experience we can under these circumstances," said Pat Hambleton, the Gifts & Greens Market co-chair. The pickup location is at the Rochester Fire House on Second Street in downtown Rochester Dec. 4-5. To learn more, go to the club's website.

Most garden tours were canceled this summer due to the novel coronavirus but the Troy Garden Club is whipping up something "spooktacular" -- and safe -- this fall. The club is hosting Spooktacular Gardens, an informal garden walk, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, featuring the yards of seven club members. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (parents are asked to bring a maximum of two children each and discouraged from bringing children under 4). Social distancing and masks will be required. No advance tickets will be sold but they'll be available at three locations on the tour. All seven locations also will be selling perennials plants. To learn more, click here.

'The Home Edit' collection at The Container Store

If you are in an organizing frenzy after watching Netflix's popular new show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," you can find the tools to organize your own space with the Home Edit's new collection with the Container Store. The collection includes dozens of pieces, including a Fridge and Pantry Collection with a range of different size bins, stacking shelves, labels and more. There's also a Makeup Collection Pantry. "We've always been big fans of both brands," said Clea Shearer, a professional organizer with fellow Nashville mom Joanna Teplin. There are several turntables -- organizing bins that rotate -- in several sizes.

Sherwin-Williams names Urbane Bronze its 2021 Color of the Year

Calling it a comforting color that inspires people to create a "sanctuary" in any space, Sherwin-Williams this week named Urbane Bronze, a warm bronze, its Color of the Year for 2021. “The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” said Sue Wadden, the retailer's director of color marketing. “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.” Every year, paint retailers pinpoint one color they believe will be on trend for the year ahead. Sherwin-Williams named Naval its 2020 color. Describing Urban Bronze as bold but understated, the retailer said it's a "new neutral" that can be used anywhere in the home, inside or out, including bedrooms, living rooms, dens or home offices.

Pre-order Michigan designer's new book

Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins is known for his bold reimagining of traditional design. Now he's sharing style in his first ever book, "Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms" (Rizzoli), which hits bookstores March 23. Pre-orders are being taken now for Jenkins' book, which he says has been years in the making. Jenkins, who also has an office in New York, says the book's title is a subtle nod to the Motor City and that's intentional. "My friends will tell you that I'm a serious music aficionado: the medium influences much of what I do as an interior designer," he said in a post on Instagram. To order, Jenkin's book, go to Amazon.com and search for "Design Remix."