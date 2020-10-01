Welcome Mat: Artemis Walls offers peel-and-stick vinyl makeovers

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Artemis Walls offers peel-and-stick vinyl makeovers

Wallpaper has come a long way since all that gooey paste and permanent patterns. Artemis Walls offers peel-and-stick vinyl varieties available in hundreds of styles, textures and finishes. From murals to 3D patterns, the online boutique has a peel-and-stick wallpaper to fit any aesthetic. The adhesive backing makes them easy to use without damage upon removal. Great for temporary dwellings, the decorative wallpaper is cost effective too. For information, go to artemis-walls.com.

Ford House hosts Cider Days

Ford House, the historic estate of Edsel and Eleanor Ford, will host a Cider Days and Tent Sale where visitors can add a package of cider and doughnuts from Blake’s Farms to the purchase of a day pass on Saturday or Sunday. Pick up your fall treats at the estate and enjoy the Museum Shop Tent Sale featuring decorative items, books, jewelry and more. See the gardens and stroll the grounds where picnics are permitted. Public passes are $5 (kids 5 younger get in free). Add a package of cider and doughnutsfor $10 more. Passes and treats must be reserved in advance. The location is 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. For information including health and safety precautions, go to fordhouse.org.

Fun fragrances paired with hand soap

With all the personal hygiene tips like the constant handwashing recommended during the pandemic, scented soaps can make the process more tolerable. With seasonal aromas from Bath & Body Works that include Pumpkin Cupcake, Blueberry Crumble and Pumpkin Apple, you might not mind the repetition of this frequent routine. Besides, the pretty packaging will perk up your sink in any setting. The gentle foaming hand soaps are priced at $7.50 each. For information, go to bathandbodyworks.com.

Detroit Abloom features Legends of Le Detroit Garden Walk

The Legends of Le Detroit Garden Walk at Detroit Abloom will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. This self-guided tour features storyboards illustrating five local legends including The Nun of St. Clair, Le Lutin: The Legend of the Goblin Horseman and La Loup Garou (French werewolf). “These stories are a wonderful way to connect to our rich cultural heritage and provide a glimpse into what life was like in our local community hundreds of years ago,” said organizer Suzy Berschback in a press release. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks as needed. Handwashing stations will be available. The location is 248 Manistique, Detroit. For information, go to detroitabloom.com.

Lego teams with IKEA for kids' storage

Bygglek, the collaboration between IKEA and Lego Group, offers a playful storage solution developed with parents and children in mind. Consisting of a series of boxes with Lego studs and a special Lego brick set, the new collection lets kids integrate the storage boxes as part of their Lego builds. Projects can be stored inside while their creations are displayed on top. The collection includes one set of three small boxes, two larger boxes and a set of Lego bricks to get the playful experience started. “At IKEA, we believe in the power of play,” said Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden in a press release. “Play lets us explore, experiment, dream, and discover.” For information, go to ikea-usa.com.