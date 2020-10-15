Welcome Mat: Outdated bathrooms a homeowner pet peeve, says Houzz study

By Jeaninine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Outdated bathrooms a pet peeve: Houzz study

According to the 2020 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, an outdated space has been the leading pet peeve for homeowners to tackle a master bathroom renovation. The survey of nearly 1,600 U.S. homeowners using Houzz found that many modify the style during these updates, with modern leading the way followed by transitional and contemporary. Upgrades include showers, light fixtures, countertops and cabinetry. “We’re seeing that spending so much time at home is bringing a functional, beautiful bathroom to the top of the priority list for many homeowners,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing in a press release. “They’re enlisting home professionals to bring bathrooms up to date with more current styles, and upgraded features like storage and lighting.” To download the full study, go to houzz.com/ideabooks/139284625/list/2020-u-s-houzz-bathroom-trends-study.

These pumpkins will last the years

For a touch of Halloween that lasts a little longer, these velveteen pumpkins from Bethany Lowe sold at Horchow ($25 for a set of seven) will take you through Thanksgiving and beyond. With their soft texture and assorted colors, the fact that they can be displayed for years to come makes them the perfect collectibles for fall. Set them together for a seasonal centerpiece or place them throughout the house for a touch of autumn in every room. For information, go to horchow.com

Cosentino color inspired by Detroit neighborhood

Cosentino debuts five colors for their innovative surfaces inspired by iconic neighborhoods known for their unique history and industrial style including one right here in Detroit. Their new Silestone Loft Series features Camden, a soft gray that reflects one of London’s eclectic locations and Poblenou, a warm gray with subtle veining, echoes the epicenter of Barcelona’s industrial revolution. Like dark worn cement, Seaport channels the serenity of the weathered docks in the seaside district of lower Manhattan. Also inspired by New York, Nolita is elegant yet industrial with shades of white and gray. The most intense hue, Corktown, captures the historic Detroit neighborhood. The dark matte finish features touches of deep brown. For information, go to cosentino.com.

Cushion cleaning and winter storage from Hagopian

Patio furniture takes a beating all summer long, especially during a pandemic. Back by popular demand, Hagopian will offer outdoor cushion cleaning with free winter storage. This includes outdoor cushions, pillows, umbrellas and rugs that will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before they apply UV-inhibiting Scotchgard to protect them from future wear and tear. Then they’ll wrap and store these pieces for free during the winter. Bring your items by November 30 and they’ll be ready by April 1. Curbside service and pickup & delivery service are available. Dry cushions only; some additional restrictions may apply. For information, call 1-800-424-6742.