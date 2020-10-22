The Plumber: Old kitchen sink may be out of repair options

By Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: We live in an older home with original kitchen plumbing. The sink is wall-hung with a custom wall-mounted faucet that has failed. New faucet/parts no longer available. How can I solve this issue and get our kitchen sink working?

-- Brian, Ohio

Dear Brian: I get many questions with this type of issue when dealing with old kitchen sinks. In my experience, if faucet or repair parts are not available for older sinks, chances are replacing the sink may be the next option to consider. However, keep in mind that now this may become a larger remodeling job to update and install a new kitchen sink and faucet.

Consulting a licensed plumber before doing any demo work is recommended to see what can be saved and the condition of the existing plumbing.

Note that they still make new wall-hung kitchen sinks with new faucets. If you're lucky, a new wall-hung sink may fit the existing sink area to help cut down on remodeling costs.

Bottom line: With old kitchen sinks, you've got to know when to hold them and know when to fold them so you don't gamble on repairs, only to end up replacing the sink anyway.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.