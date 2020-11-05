The Inside Outside Guys: Insulation is a year-round necessity

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

In nature, heat goes to cold in any direction through almost any type of material. Wherever you have heat it will move to cold.

When you walk across that cold ceramic tile floor at two AM in the bathroom, heat is moving from your warm feet down to the cold ceramic.

When you touch your hand to that cold window in January, heat is moving from your hand sideways to the cold glass. A good insulating material will slow down this movement of heat.

In a similar fashion, when you heat air in a cold February house, the heat will try to move through the house walls, floors and ceilings to the cold air outside. The walls, floors and ceilings below attics make up what we call the “thermal envelope”. Picture the parts of the home that may be exposed to the cold that “wrap” around our living space like a blanket. This thermal envelope needs to be insulated. What most of us don’t think about is that heat can move to the outside in the winter, but it also moves from the outside in the summer.

We call this movement “thermal drive” and thermal insulation is used to resist the movement of heat all year-round. We can actually measure this resistance and assign a value to it. We commonly call it an “R” value. The higher the resistance to heat movement, the better the thermal insulator and the higher the R value of the material.

One of the most popularly used insulation products in housing is Fiberglass Batt. It is typically used as cavity insulation in various parts of the house frame between framing members. It has a rated R value that ranges from around 2.2 per installed inch to nearly 4. Installed in a standard 2 by 4 wall frame, you could have a rated R value of 13 or more depending on the specific product used.

One issue with Fiberglass Batt product is that air can move through it. Evidence of this can often be seen in attic spaces where a yellow or pink batt had been installed years before only to be a dirty gray now. The gray is accumulated dust and dirt that was deposited in/on the batts as air moved through them.

Another potential issue with such batts is that they are commonly installed contrary to manufacturer’s specifications such that air can move around them.

When air can move through or around an insulation product we see a loss in energy efficiency because heat, moisture and contaminants can be carried by the moving air.

Another popular product is rigid foam sheets. These are often installed on the outside of a wall frame.

They will range from a low per installed inch of about R 4 for EPS foam to a high of nearly 7 for polyisocyanurate foams. One benefit of such sheets is that they cover the wall frame. This can help slow what we call “Thermal Bridging” in a home where heat will move through parts of the thermal envelope that are not protected by good insulation. We can get a lot of heat loss through wall studs and floor framing members. Use of rigid foam products can minimize this. This why you will often see rigid foam installed behind new siding on an older home.

Cellulose is another popular and common material. It is basically a very green product made from shredded, recycled, paper that is treated with fire retardant products that also act to protect the insulation from molds that might feast on an organic product like paper. It can be installed dry to measurable densities or “wet sprayed” in wall cavities using a solution that is both anti-fungal and glue-like to assure the product adheres to the wood and stays in place. Cellulose can be installed to R ratings of 3-3.5 per inch.

Gaining market share and acceptance during the past few years are spray foams. They range from very green soy base to solvent base and are quite effective in nearly every application. Two main categories exist in closed cell foam and open cell with R ratings from 5-7 per installed inch. Open cell injection foams are a great retro-fit product for existing homes due to the good flow and slight expansion of the product. Spray foams can also provide a measure of sound deadening and increased structural integrity.

Good thermal insulation adds value to any home and will return its cost to the owner in energy savings and comfort for as long as the home stands. In the words of Chris Holmes from USA Insulation, “It is one of the best investments an owner can make.”

