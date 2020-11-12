The Plumber: Flush your high-efficiency toilet with an extra kick

By Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: We have a sensitive septic system. Our service company recommended we install water-saving toilets to cut down on water flowing into the system. What do you recommend for minimum toilet water use with maximum power?

— George, Montana

Dear George: While a lot of homeowners want an efficient toilet to cut down on water bills, installing a water-saving toilet can also benefit a home with a delicate septic system.

Toilets that use less than 1.3 gallons per flush can qualify as an HET (high-efficiency toilet). Many HETs are designed with flushing systems to deliver a strong flush.

But if you're looking for an extra kick with your HET flush, I recommend looking into assisted flushing toilets. Assisted flush toilets use pressurized air mixed with water in a sealed tank to provide a powerful flush of water into the bowl. Professional public bathrooms have used assisted flush toilets for years, and the technology works well with residential water-saving toilets.

So, if you want to save water and go like a pro, look into an air pressure-powered water-saving toilet.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.