Welcome Mat: Snuggle up with Snoopy

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Snuggle up with Snoopy

Wake up to a familiar face that brings comfort and joy. This holiday-themed organic flannel or organic cotton percale bedding features Snoopy, the world’s most beloved beagle, as he and Woodstock prepare for Christmas. Available in twin, full, and queen sizes, the sheet sets are made from fair trade organic cotton, while the flannel is GOTS Certified, considered the gold standard of organic textiles. This bedding keeps you cozy and warm on those dark and cold winter nights. Organic cotton percale pricing starts at $79. Organic cotton flannel sheet sets begin at $89. For information, go to potterybarnkids.com.

Ice molds add fun to holiday drinks

Here’s a fun holiday gift for cocktail enthusiasts: Sphere Ice Molds from Tovolo. From a classic Manhattan to cold brew coffee, they give a sophisticated finish to your favorite beverage. Not only do the patented molds keep drinks colder for longer, the ice orbs also expose less surface area than standard cubes, resulting in slower melting that lets you enjoy the flavor without diluting the pour. Get creative with the Sphere Ice by using colorful fruit juice, alcohol infusions or edible flowers and more. The stackable molds made from durable materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe are available through Amazon and select retailers. Prices start at around $10.99. For information, go to tovolo.com.

Learn flower arranging, step by step

Not only does the newly released book “Flower Arranging” by Teresa P. Lanker provide a foundation for aspiring designers, the new edition also serves as a refresher course for seasoned florists. Featuring more than 150 designs from traditional to contemporary, step-by-step instructions and illustrative photos are also included. Learn how to create all-occasion arrangements, wedding bouquets, wearable flowers, sympathy arrangements, holiday themes, and even novelty arrangements and fruit baskets, just like the pros. With more than 630 images, this inspirational guide to the art of flower arranging has something for everyone. The hardcover sells for $39.95. For information, go to shop.wildflower.media.

Village of Rochester Hills rolls out the holidays

The Village of Rochester Hills plans to spread some holiday cheer with spectacular lights, horse and carriage rides, reindeer, elves, musical performances and online reservations for socially distanced visits with Santa. Seasonal festivities take place Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 and will be free and open to the public. As a precaution, the shopping center will not be hosting their annual Light the Village ceremony. Still, people can enjoy the colorful lighted displays by English Gardens along with the other seasonal activities and events at the NE corner of Walton and Adams Road. For information and Santa reservations, go to thevorh.com.