The Plumber: Inside information on toilet replacement

By Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: Just read your recent column on water-saving toilets. I'm a handy homeowner and plan to install one. Aside from my standard instructions, I'd like a little inside info. What are a few extra details to consider when replacing a toilet?

— Tim, Texas

Dear Ed: Installing a toilet has changed a bit since when I first started.

What I've learned and can share with you is to do some homework before you begin the job. Replacing a toilet can be a very personal project. Not only because it's a toilet, but because every toilet replacement can be a little different.

So here are a few extra details I suggest you consider.

First, follow your local codes. Check with local inspectors to see if your area requires permits and/or needs to follow any special water restrictions.

Next, purchase a toilet that best matches your existing toilet. You don't want to buy a new toilet then find out something doesn't fit right, it's the wrong color, or a door hits it.

Finally, add some toilet options. Many toilets have new upgrades available. Options like comfort height, smooth skirted trap ways and specialty toilet seats can make your head swirl with excitement.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.