Six Metro Detroit home decor shops to hit for Small Business Saturday

Ready to tackle your holiday shopping? It's OK to think small this season.

Across southeast Michigan, there are small home decor shops that cater to nearly every style and aesthetic, from cottage to industrial. If you're looking for fun gift ideas or just a chance to visit a different small town, many small locally owned stores offer that and more.

And choosing to spend your money in Michigan rather than on Amazon makes a difference, says Meegan Holland, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Retailers Association. It represents more than 5,000 retailers in the state, from small mom-and pop stores to much bigger enterprises.

"Yes, it’s tempting to go online right now and order from out-of-state retailers," said Holland. "But the end game is fewer Michigan jobs, less sales tax revenue for schools, and communities and empty storefronts. That’s a pretty dismal picture."

Even with so much uncertainty with COVID and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest restrictions, retailers have proven that they can follow protocols and operate safely, said Holland.

"And they’re ready to serve you in whatever way makes you feel comfortable, whether it’s curbside or home delivery, shipping or instore shopping," she said.

Just in time for Small Business Saturday, here are six local shops to consider visiting this holiday season for home decor. Some have small storefronts; some are larger. One is an industrial-style store run by a couple in downtown Holly. Another is a super fun antiques store in Ferndale.

A bonus is that several of these stores are in adorable Michigan downtowns -- Ferndale, Holly and Milford -- filled with ambiance and charm. You can't find that on Amazon.

Vintage Industrial Uniques (Holly)

Located in adorable downtown Holly, Vintage Industrial Uniques, 109 S. Saginaw Street, was previously called N. Reding & Sons and is run by Beth Domanik, who does all the purchasing. But her husband Jeremy plays a key role in the shop. Jeremy makes many of the industrial-style tables and table-top lights the store offers, featuring gears, springs and other metals. The one-of-a-kind lamps range in price range from $139 to $199.

"We play off each other really well," said Beth of her husband.

Opened in 2015, Vintage Industrial Uniques offers lighting, soaps, wall art, some decor and some garden items. Beth says the store's soap and metal cutout flower wall art are especially popular.

If you go, don't forget to check some of other great home decor shops nearby in downtown Holly: Artichoke Interiors and Pigeon in the Parlour.

Found (Ann Arbor)

If you're visiting Ann Arbor and have some holiday shopping to do, a visit to the Kerrytown Market & Shops is a must. Seriously. There, you'll find Found, a whimsical, bright home decor shop located at 415 N. Fifth Street.

Owned by Mary Cambruzzi who opened the shop 15 years ago, it offers modern furniture, vases, tableware, holiday decor, jewelry, wall art and many Michigan-themed products.

"Our design style includes simple lines, natural elements, texture and pops of color, " said Cambruzzi. "Some vintage finds and nerdy science gifts are always mixed in. You'll find things in a wide range of prices at Found, displayed in a way that flows together and is fun to shop."

Right now, the shop's holiday finds are especially popular, said Cambruzzi. And don't forget to check out the rest of the Kerrytown shops -- a spice store, a toy shop -- which are also really fun.

Your Nesting Place (Milford)

Chris Meredith, the owner of Your Nesting Place in downtown Milford, has been in business since 1995. And while she started with a more cottage or shabby chic style, today, she says her style really can't be defined as one thing. And her store reflects that, offering home decor and furniture for every style -- eclectic, modern, even traditional.

A signature Flexsteel gallery for 25 years, the store is a "super specialist" in Flexsteel, Meredith says. It also has chandeliers, rugs and wall art. Its chandeliers are especially popular these days, says Meredith. She also sells some vintage pieces, mostly casesgoods or small tables.

"We’re pretty funky," said Meredith. "It’s really a collection. I buy what I like so it’s easy for me to say that I love this piece because I picked it out."

Vogue Vintage (Ferndale)

Visit Vogue Vintage, 2141 Hilton Road, and it's like stepping into a time capsule with retro furniture, housewares, clothing, electronics, and records. My husband and I bought a 1950s hair dryer chair there in fantastic condition.

Owned by Steve Humphreys, who used to help set directors find vintage pieces when the film industry was hot in Michigan, it sells goods from a range of time periods but mid-century modern is really its sweet spot.

"We sell curated items of interest, home decor, clothing, jewelry, collectables, weird odd things, vintage eclectic," said Humphreys.

And if you're in Ferndale already, don't forget to hit its downtown or the Rust Belt Market, where you'll find a super cool mix of gift options.

Nadeau (Birmingham)

If you loved Pier 1 Imports and its rustic Bohemian furniture, check out Nadeau, a no frills furniture store at 33502 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

Nadeau has locations across the country but it's pieces are truly unique. It describes what it sells as "furniture with a soul." It features unique handmade, solid wood casegoods, along with seating, tables and more. And the prices are reasonable.

Headquartered in California, the store was founded by Tom Nadeau, who started by importing furniture to the U.S. that he found during his travels throughout the world. Nadeau's inventory changes all the time and styles range from contemporary and industrial to farmhouse and traditional.

Post (Detroit)

Located in a former Post Office on Detroit's east side, thus the name, Post, 14500 Kercheval, offers a unique mix of home and personal products from local artisans. There are ceramics, tea towels, unique candles and more. It's a great place to look for a gift for someone who appreciates handmade, locally made items.

In some ways, it's just as fun to visit this cool space as it is to shop in it. It's currently open Thursday through Sunday.

Shopping Small: Home decor shops in Metro Detroit