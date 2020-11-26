Welcome Mat: Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s 40th annual Holiday Shop kicks off Dec. 3

The Detroit News

BBAC Holiday Shop kicks off Dec. 3

The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s (BBAC) 40th annual Holiday Shop transforms the gallery space into a unique boutique with handmade gifts from 200 artists. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and noon-4 Sundays from Dec. 3-Dec. 21. Featuring ceramics, jewelry, home decor, greeting cards, glassware, paintings, candles, ornaments and more, shoppers can also enjoy the new “Mug Wall” and more gifts for men. Capacity will be limited and masks are required. Proceeds benefit working artists and BBAC programs. Virtual Patron Tickets ($150 each; 100 percent tax deductible) are available in advance and include a one-time 10-percent discount on complete Holiday Shop purchase and a gift bag. The location is 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. For information, go to bbartcenter.org.

Tips, repairs on pre-lit Christmas trees

Farmer John’s in Farmington Hills offers artificial Christmas tree repairs with no fees on pre-lit trees purchased there within the last three years and free estimates for all others. They do not restring lights, repair or exchange extension cords, replace light sockets or repair broken/damaged light wires. Follow their tips for pre-lit trees: Shaping and decorating with lights plugged in alerts you to issues. Replacing burnt-out and broken light bulbs reduces stress on the rest and helps prevent a complete failure. Have extra replacement bulbs available and keep the plastic bottoms from the old ones, which are unique to your tree. Carefully pack away your pre-lit tree at the end of the season. For information, go to farmerjohnsgreenhouse.com.

New down-to-earth window treatment designs at Graber

With the New Year approaching, it could be time to refresh your window treatments. Graber unveils its 2021 collection and shares current trends like the warm neutrals, muted pastels and blends of greige found in their latest roman shades and rollers. Incorporate nature with nourishing earth tones and sustainable materials such as jute, bamboo and grasses, or wood shutters and blinds. Personalize your rooms with the textures, patterns and prints in pleated shades that make a classic or contemporary space look sophisticated. To make selections less daunting, the Graber Visualizer tool lets you upload your own photos to see how window treatments will look before making a purchase. For information, go to graberblinds.com.

Get water leak alerts from Moen products

Freezing temps and winter weather can take a toll on your plumbing. Now you can protect your home with Flo by Moen. The smart home system includes the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff valve (starting at $499) that connects to the main water line and alerts you through push notifications for an abnormality like a leak. This can help prevent water damage and detect issues like a burst pipe. The Smart Water Detector (starting at $49.99) is a standalone sensor that can go anywhere water damage or leaks may occur like a basement or attic. If it senses water, freezing temps or high humidity, it alerts users through the app. For information, go to moen.com.

Masks offer merriment and a new job focus

After getting laid off from a long career in the health care industry, Mandy Safron needed a new focus. So, the Royal Oak resident began making masks that put a smile behind the design while providing a chuckle to those that saw them, like the reversible Naughty or Nice with Nose Wire style ($17). In addition, she made it her mission to donate one mask for each one sold to those in need or without. To date, she’s made more than 5,000 masks. “Ironically, it feels like I’ve done more for health care since the layoff than I ever did before!” quips Safron, who also creates custom varieties with logos for corporations, organizations and more. For information, go to waywardwenchware.com.