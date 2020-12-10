Welcome Mat:   Boston-Edison home tour to go virtual this year

The Detroit News

Boston-Edison home tour to go virtual this year

The Historic Boston-Edison Association presents the 46th Annual Holiday Home Tour 2020 Virtual Experience: A Season of New Beginnings. The narrated video tour will be viewable on their website from 9 a.m. Sunday through Jan. 1. Featuring five historically significant properties decorated for the holidays, viewers can see the exceptional architecture of the early 1900s and virtually meet the current owners. The tour will transport you to the “Golden Age” of Detroit, when Boston-Edison residents included such familiar names as Henry Ford, James Couzens, Charles T. Fisher and S.S. Kresge. Three of the homes have never been featured before. Viewing passes are $10 and will be sold until Jan 1. For information, go to historicbostonedison.org.

Send Michigan centric products to friends, family

Check out the 2020 “From Michigan, With Love” Holiday Shopping Guide that includes regional treats like a sampler box from Better Made, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. They even sell glassware and other items with their logo. Home accents from the Holland Bowl Mill on the west side of the state include handmade heirloom bowls, utensils, cutting boards and more made from exotic woods that come mainly from Michigan. Each piece can be engraved for free on the bottom for a more personal gift. For information, go to frommichiganwithlove.com.

Make and Take projects via livestream

Join Oakland County Parks and Recreation for crafting sessions you can do from home with their Virtual Take and Make programs. Participants can pick up kits and join the livestream demonstrations to make the projects that start Saturday. Preregister by calling 248-858-0916 and select a location to pick up kits in Clarkson or Madison Heights. Instructions for the live Zoom demonstration are included. Participants will have to provide basic supplies like scissors as needed. Featured projects include a Holiday Crafting Camp, Paper Bead Necklace Kit, That’s a Wrap and Rustic Yule Log. Kit costs range from $4 to $16 and quantities are limited. For information, go to oaklandcountyparks.com.

Tartan bedding just right for winter

It’s going to be a long winter, so you might as well make it cozy and warm. Adding a traditional element like plaid to your master bedroom or any other personal space lends comfort and character. The Bee & Willow Home Holiday Cream Tartan Bedding Collection available exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond (starting at $99) sports that familiar look and feel. Give your home a hefty dose of holiday charm with the classic pattern that features red trim for a color palette that signals the season. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

First Snow Plates from The Henry Ford are handcrafted

What better way to commemorate the first measurable snowfall of the season than with First Snow Plates from The Henry Ford in Dearborn. The simplicity of the design only adds to their charm. These handcrafted pieces come in two different sizes with prices starting at $22 for the small plate and $30.50 for the medium (discount for members). Unlike other more traditional holiday place settings, this redware that features a winter motif can enhance your table or mantel until the start of spring. For information, go to thehenryford.org.