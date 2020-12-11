The Inside Outside Guys: A primer for DIY painters

By Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

The Guys rarely suggest household maintenance issues as DIY projects. We’ve seen too many failed projects and marriages over such issues. (Kidding about the failed marriages part). The truth is we recognize the value of a job well done by a professional.

But painting seems to be one of those projects that owners will forever take upon themselves, so we thought it prudent to convey some of the most common issues with DIY paint projects.

Purchase the product from a trusted source where pros would buy. Higher-priced product from a paint store is generally a better product containing higher percentage of quality pigment and binder. Higher quality pigments give the paint greater “opacity,” resulting in better coverage and better color.

Look for low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) product. VOCs are from petroleum-based compounds and may trigger allergic reactions.

Insufficient or incorrect surface preparation is a common issue. Different paints require specific surfaces. For instance, your new coat of paint may crack or alligator simply because you applied a latex product over an oil based paint, or used a finish paint that was not compatible with the primer you used. Product labels tend to be very clear in this regard, so read carefully.

Another common mistake is painting over a dusty surface. Whether from accumulated dust in a house, “chalking” of old paint or from light sanding prior to paint, you must remove that dust and clean and dry the surface.

Make sure nail heads are counter sunk and the holes filled with an epoxy wood filler. Many fasteners may corrode and rust beneath the paint and the rust can bleed through the finished surface.

Painting a too-dry surface on a too-dry day will inhibit proper cure; the paint will “surface cure” and will not work into the surface. It may then flake or chalk off prematurely.

Painting a too-wet surface is not good either. The paint will not properly cure into the surface. As the moisture in the wood/masonry “wicks” out, it will bubble the new paint from behind. Again, paint labels tend to be quite clear as to proper moisture content and curing conditions.

You can purchase inexpensive moisture meters at stores like Ace Hardware to test surface moisture content.

On the subject of curing, make certain to allow primers and first coats to properly cure according to manufacturer’s specifications before applying finish coats.

Another common issue is painting with the wrong brush or roller. Less expensive brushes don’t hold paint as well, will shed bristles and may create streaks, making it harder to blend the surface. Always use new rollers and keep in mind a low knap roller will produce a smoother surface than long knap rollers.

DIY painters come in two breeds; the “do it all in one coat” persona and the “make that gallon of paint go as far as we can” person. Applying too much paint may cause streaks, ridges or bubbles and may inhibit cure and adhesion. Applying too little paint makes for more work and may “show” uneven color when the cure is complete.

Don’t use the same stroke and direction throughout application. Use a combination of diagonal (the classic “W” shape), up and down and left to right strokes. This blends the surface color and consistency.

Another good tip is to apply the paint in the same or a brighter light than the finish coat will be viewed in. Keep in mind you are not likely to get a perfect finish that will stand up to something like a halogen light directed toward the surface.

After applying the paint to a given area, go back over the space with light and continuous strokes to blend the entire surface.

Use higher quality masking tapes and take your time applying them. Use a paint scraper at a 45 degree angle to “bed” the tape and assure it is in full contact with the surface you are protecting. Step back and trust your “line of sight” to assure the area masked looks the way you want the finish to appear – especially where wall meets ceiling.

The Guys aren’t big on DIY projects. But if you going to undertake a paint project, try to do it like the professionals would – and maybe save a relationship!

