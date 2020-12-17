Style at Home: The joy of giving

Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

The tree is lit, the table is set, and your home is smelling of Frasier fir and holiday tidings. There is nothing left to do but sink back into your beautiful plaid pillows and kick your feet up….wait a minute…presents!

If you are like me, all year long I see items where I think “this would be perfect for so and so!” and then promptly forget each and every idea once gift buying season comes around.

Few things give me as much joy as seeing (or in hearing over the phone this year) how much a loved one has enjoyed a present I’ve gotten for them. With 2020 throwing a wrench in normal holiday gatherings and events, I’ve been racking my brain for gift ideas that are easy to ship and can enhance the homes that we are all spending so much time in this year! I’ve come up with a short list of ideas that can be found right here at Nell Hill’s.

I like to gift friends and family trinket boxes and plates to place around their homes. They are easy pieces to incorporate into any room and have so many uses. Whether it’s keeping keys in a safe spot, a landing spot for a candle, or a place to put your jewelry at the end of the day, everyone can use a trinket container. These are also great giftable things to pair with other items. This year I’ve been sending them with my new Hazen & Co. “Katie Stack” bracelets as an added bonus gift!

Who doesn’t like to cuddle up in a beautiful throw blanket when the cold winter weather is raging outside? I know I do. Blankets are easy to ship and are always a welcome addition to a home. I tend to stick toward neutral colors and classic patterns so that my gifted throws can be used for years to come. Toss in a candle to add extra coziness – because you can never have enough candles.

Last but not least, one of my favorite things to gift are beautiful books. Whether it is a board and book combination for making delicious and gorgeous charcuterie boards, or a fun cocktail book with coasters it is always a fun surprise to receive a present that is both informational and functional. Your gift recipients can jump right into entertaining (hopefully soon!) and have a nice book to read while bundled by the fire.

Gifts both big and small are sure to put a big smile on a lot of faces this year. It is always nice to know someone is thinking of you despite the craziness that 2020 has brought us. What are some of your favorite go-to gifts for the holiday season? Let us know in the comments – I am always looking for new ideas. Until next time – Happy Decorating!

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.