Welcome Mat: 2021 the last year for IKEA catalogs

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

2021 the last year for IKEA catalogs

Following a 70-year run, 2021 will be the last for the iconic IKEA catalog that will no longer have a digital or print option. The current version can be found online at ikea-usa.com/catalog. Printed copies of the IKEA U.S. catalog are available in some stores and will be available in all stores soon. They will not be mailed this year. If you would like to know when you can get one at a specific store location, you can sign up for IKEA Family and opt-in to receive emails and be one of the first to know. For information, go to ikea-usa.com.

Make your mark in Detrola paper journals

With the New Year often comes inspiration and ideas that disappear unless you jot them down. Detrola, the Official Watch of Something, now offers journals to match that come in three-packs. These paper-covered varieties have 72 lined pages for your greatest thoughts, sketches or doodles. Each set features one graphic cover and two solid hues (one red and one blue) that have a perfect-bound spine for durability. The journals are American-made and manufactured in Minnesota from U.S.-sourced components. They also contain acid-free paper from sustainably managed American forests. A three-pack retails for $18. For information, go to shinola.com.

Cosmos Floor Lamp appeals to all ages

Tackle the dark days of winter with some fashionable light fixtures like the Cosmos Floor Lamp from Crate and Barrel. Although listed under Crate and Kids, this cool design could easily appeal to all ages. Featuring three glowing orbs suspended by a simple metal frame, the unique design casts a warm glow in a bedroom, living room or playroom. Priced at $249, the floor lamp includes the bulbs and has a clear cord with an on/off switch. For information, go to crateandbarrel.com.

Window kits keep the cold out

Windows account for a significant amount of heat loss in the winter. Even if yours are in good condition, insulation kits can prevent big heating bills, keep you comfortable and help with energy efficiency. Duck Brand’s Max Strength Roll-On Window Kits create an airtight seal between the outdoor air and your interiors. The clear puncture-resistant film comes with a pre-taped edge for quick and easy roll-on installation. For information including where to buy, pricing and a how-to video, go to duckbrand.com.

Craft Jars keep you busy this season

Craft Jars filled with broken vintage jewelry can get you through the bleaker season. Available at Council Re | Sale in Berkley, proceeds go toward the projects that National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan do for the community. The jewelry can be repurposed to make new baubles, embellish frames, create wind chimes; even augment a belt buckle. Jars are priced at $25 to $50. “We know that working with your hands is really good for your brain as it can create nerve pathways, reduce stress and boost your mood,” said Amy Cutler, President of NCJW|MI in a press release. “As we approach this pandemic winter, anything you can do to keep your hands busy is going to be beneficial for your wellbeing.” The location is 3297 W. 12 Mile Road. For information, go to councilresale.net.