The Plumber: Cost-effective alternative to tub/shower curtain

By Ed Del Grande

Tribune News Service

Dear Ed: We have a tub and shower unit with a shower curtain. I'm looking to upgrade from just a curtain into a glass unit. But we are tight on bathroom space and bathroom budget money. What are some cost-effective options I can look at?

— Brent, Colorado

Dear Brent: I recommend you check out a bath screen. I've installed these swinging glass partition units, and they are usually easier and less expensive to install than a full glass tub/shower door.

Bath screens are about half the width of a standard tub/shower door and installed on the side where the shower valve and shower head are located. Basically, bath screens are a partial bathtub partition to contain splashing water under the showerhead area.

These wall-hung bath screens can also swing in and out for easy entrance and cleaning. Since the inside tub/shower area remains partially open, you can also get the feeling of a little more open space in a small bathroom.

So if you want a basic shower curtain upgrade, a new bath screen can be your window of opportunity.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate. Visit eddelgrande.com or write eadelg@cs.com. Always consult local contractors and codes.