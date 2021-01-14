Design Recipes: 10 quick ways to refresh your home in 2021

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

Looking for ways to give your home a new look in the new year? Start with quick, easy refreshing techniques that won’t break the bank. Whether you are looking to redo an entire room or elevate certain areas of your space, here are some great tricks of the trade to help get you started.

1. Paint. Nothing refreshes a space or can give it a new look quicker, easier and less expensively than paint.

2. Reupholster or slipcover. No need to toss the sofa or chair that may have started to look a bit worn around the edges. Instead have it reupholstered, or add a slipcover.

3. Refinish. Love a great flea market find? Why not take an old piece and repurpose or refinish it?

4. Add a chandelier or ceiling pendant. In rooms that are heavily used or may not get much light, adding a ceiling fixture can help give an instant focal point and lift.

5. Swap out or add a new rug. Not sure what to choose? Why not consider a nontraditional alternative such as shag or even an indoor/outdoor rug with a bold graphic print.

6. Consider swapping in portable design options such as accessories, toss pillows and throws. These items can add new color and texture to a space that can easily be used to give a room an affordable face-lift.

7. Consider textured material such as faux fur and hides.

8. Bring in mirrors. Mirrors can help make small rooms larger and reflect light differently in a space.

9. Go homemade. What would be more special than making something yourself?

10. Shop your house. Instead of bringing anything new into your home, consider moving an item to a different room or finally framing that piece of art that has been collecting dust in the garage.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.