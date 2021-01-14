Welcome Mat: Study finds homeowners shifting away from open concept kitchens

Houzz Kitchen Report: Open concept kitchens see dip in popularity, white still hot

Homeowners embarking on a major renovation of their kitchen aren't pursuing open concepts as much they were, though white cabinets continue to be popular, according to a new study from Houzz.com, the online design platform. The 2021 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study found only 43% of those renovating their kitchens planned to open them up to other rooms compared to 53% in 2019. The study also found countertops and backsplashes are the most popular features to upgrade. White cabinets remains the most popular color choice -- 43% chose white, more than any other color -- but 41% chose a contrasting color for their island cabinets. The average cost for a major kitchen renovation, meanwhile, remained stable at $35,000, the study found.

Fenton Home Furnishings acquires new line of upholstered furniture

King Hickory is a line of upholstered sofas, chairs, sectionals and sleepers known for its sound craftsmanship. And now the line, based in the Catawba Valley of North Carolina, is available at Fenton Home Furnishings, which recently acquired it. Each King Hickory piece is constructed from hardwood plywood and features double cone coil springs of high carbon tempered steel for maximum seating comfort. Prices start at $2,295. Fenton Home Furnishings has four locations in Michigan -- Fenton, Waterford, Lapeer and Frankenmuth. To see the collection, go to fentonfurnishings.com and click on "Namebrands."

Virus cancels spring orchid shows in Michigan

COVID-19 was upended another beloved annual tradition: the orchid shows typically held every spring in Michigan. The Ann Arbor Orchid Society has canceled its spring show as has the Michigan Orchid Society. In fact, no events are planned for the foreseeable future for the Michigan Orchid Society, according to the society's website. One orchid show that is scheduled to happen is at the Toledo Zoo, Feb. 12-28. According to the zoo's website, it will include "stories and species of the Victorian Era" and be held Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Further details weren't available.

New LG Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator features UV technology

LG's newly revamped InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators feature larger glass panels on the door to better view what's inside without opening the door, voice technology to open a door if your hands are full and UV technology to kill bacteria around the water dispenser. The new model made its debut at last week's virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The InstaView panel is 23% larger than previous models and is tinted to make it easier to see inside. It also features UVnano technology, which uses light to help maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser. “LG Furniture Concept Appliances are multipurpose products that provide the best of both form and function,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company in a press release. The new InstaView refrigerator will hit the marketplace sometime in 2021.

Package includes Detroit-made candle, 2021 planner

It's the ritual that candles offer that really appeals to Elaine Stojcevski, the owner of Detroit Rose candles (it's featured in this week's cover story). She likes the process of not just creating candles, but also what her customers do with their candles -- lighting a candle to meditate, journal or work. Now, she's teamed up with a local wellness coach on a product package that includes a 2021 Empowered Life planner and a Detroit Rose patchouli and amber candle. "Even the smallest daily rituals give us balance & peace, keep us grateful & sane," writes Stojcevski on her shop's website. The planner, by Naturally Empowered, includes space to set and track short and long-term goals. The Ritual + Flow package is $55.