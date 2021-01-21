SUBSCRIBE NOW
Design Recipes: Tips to get the best view

Cathy Hobbs
Tribune News Service
It is often said that windows are natural magnets. People are drawn to them, especially when there is a view. But what if you have a challenge with furniture placement? Is it OK to place furniture in front of a prominent wall of windows? Will it obstruct or detract from a coveted view? The answer is: not if done purposefully. Here are some tips to capture the best view and execute a winning floor plan.

A low sofa showcases the view.

1. Choose furniture that is lower, as opposed to pieces with a high back.

2. Select furniture that is lighter in color, as it will be less distracting.

3. Use elements that will add visual height such as tall drapery or a vertical mirror.

4. Create a seating area that uses the view and windows as a visual envelope.

5. Incorporate additional glass elements such as tables to help extend the aspect of transparency.

6. Go minimal. Don’t overcrowd a window area with elements that make the space feel stuffed.

7. Use modular elements such as chaises and ottomans.

8. Incorporate mirrors to help bounce light off a wall of windows.

A long, narrow entertainment area is created by highlighting a wall of windows.

9. Use a window wall as a natural focal point or anchor to a space.

10. Add a pop of color such as an artwork. Art can help frame a wall of windows while also adding texture, color and interest.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com. 

