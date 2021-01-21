Welcome Mat: Marie Kondo partners with the Container Store

The Detroit News

Marie Kondo partners with the Container Store

The Container Store launched an exclusive co-branded collection of organizing tools by Marie Kondo, tidying expert, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated television star and founder of KonMari Media Inc. Designed to inspire a tidy and joyful home, the Container Store x KonMari line features more than 100 sustainably-sourced products made from premium materials like bamboo, ceramic, recycled fiberboard and wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. “When I was looking to develop products, I wanted a sustainable line that would spark joy and deliver the versatility and expertise the Container Store is famous for,” said Marie Kondo in a press release. “I am so proud of what we have created together and thrilled that we were able to infuse aspects of my Japanese heritage into the collaboration.” For information, go to containerstore.com.

Hunt for gnomes in Northville

If you’re looking to get outside for some family fun, the Northville Downtown Development Authority and Northville Art House offer a Gnome Around Northville Scavenger Hunt through January 31. Read the starting clue online and take a photo of it for reference before you try to find all 23 gnomes. There will be a drawing for a $100 Northville Chamber Gift Check winner on Feb. 1. Enter to win by finishing the hunt, then posting a selfie to social media (hashtag #GnomeAroundNorthville) and completing the digital form listed on the final clue. For a map and your starting clue, go to northvillearthouse.org.

New paints from Sherwin-Williams feature sanitizing benefits

Sherwin-Williams presents the new Living Well collection featuring two interior products and 11 curated palettes that set the mood for any space – Balance, Breathe, Center, Create, Focus, Inspire, Recharge, Reflect, Renew, Unplug and Unwind. Top-selling colors include Accessible Beige, Repose Gray and Pure White. New products include SuperPaint with Sanitizing Technology that keeps walls sanitized with ongoing antibacterial action that kills 99.9% of certain bacteria on painted surfaces, remaining effective for up to four years. SuperPaint with Air Purifying Technology contributes to cleaner indoor air quality with innovative technology that helps break down unwanted odors and reduces VOCs from sources like carpet, cabinets and fabrics. For information, go to sherwin-williams.com.

BenjiLock bike locks works with your fingerprints

The new BenjiLock By Hampton Fingerprint U-Type Bike Lock provides bicycle owners with a highly secure lock that doesn’t require keys. Discovered on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” the locks open with the touch of a programmed fingerprint and store up to 10 fingerprints. “With bicycle sales soaring since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and over 100 million electric bicycles expected to be sold over the next two to four years, it’s a perfect time to be innovating in the bike security category,” said Kim Kelley, president and CEO in a press release. Rechargeable lithium batteries last up to six months on a single charge (USB charging cable included). The suggested MSRP is $79.99. For information, go to buyhampton.com.

Amaranth Vase has a unique twist

Now you can enjoy fresh blooms a little longer with some help from an Amaranth Vase. The unique vessel twists apart to let you drain old water and trim your bouquets without making a mess. Another perk is that it’s shatterproof. Simply twist, drain and trim your arrangements to keep your flowers looking bright. The tapered design and diamond texture add a modern touch to any space. Available in five colors, the vase is sold through its website and through Amazon (priced at $59.99). For information, go to amaranthvase.com.