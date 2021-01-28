Design Recipes: Tips to improve your loft life

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

Lofts have a certain appeal. High ceilings, walls of windows and an industrial feel are just a few of the details that make these spaces special. Often, lofts have open, spacious floor plans that for some may pose distinct challenges. Love loft-style living but need some design tips? Here are some ideas to help get you started.

1. Embrace the “bones” of a space. Instead of trying to hide industrial details, add even more to help make the space feel cohesive.

2. Add texture such as faux fur or shag. Lofts often feel cavernous — adding texture will help add warmth to a space.

3. Highlight tall windows by adding drapery.

4. Consider a neutral color scheme. Black, white and gray are great colors that can be used either as a neutral combination or foundation, which can serve as a springboard for a color palette.

5. Use a large-scale rug. Larger rugs will help make large spaces feel open and spacious.

6. Incorporate lighting that helps frame furniture vignettes and layouts. Arc floor lamps tend to work well.

7. Blend wood elements such as furniture pieces or accessories when possible. They can help bring a sense of warmth as well as a modern vibe.

8. Use low-profile furniture to help create a modern, sleek arrangement.

9. Go glossy. From high-gloss paint to lacquer, these finishes can help add a sense of glam.

10. Have fun with finishes. From chrome and nickel to brass, metals can help add interest.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.