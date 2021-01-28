Welcome Mat: Paczki-scented candle is Fat Tuesday treat

A lighter Fat Tuesday treat: A paczki-scented candle

Fat Tuesday -- the day before most Christians mark the start of Lent -- is less than a month away and if you're looking for a paczki without the calories, try a candle. Pure Detroit has a Hamtramck Paczki candle by City Beautiful.Co. These 9 ounce soy candles have notes of strawberry jelly, sweetened fried dough and powdered sugar, according to Pure Detroit's website. They're $18.50 each and hand poured in Detroit. To order one online, click here.

Family-owned firm makes wool blankets from Upper Peninsula sheep

Talk about Michigan made: The Lake Superior Woolen Co. is a northern Michigan firm consisting of two family farms. Together, they make wool blankets right from the wool of sheep who graze in the Upper Peninsula. The fleece used in each wool blanket is 100% virgin wool, meaning its never been used before. According to the company, virgin wool is more durable and resilient. It's also softer. Prices range from $129 for a lap size blanket to $299 for a queen size. They also offer throw and full size blankets, along with mattress pads. Blankets come in a range of colors including Red Tweed, Light Gray Tweed and Teal Tweed. Some blankets are out of stock. To shop, click here.

Kohler unveils new touchless bathroom faucet

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shine the spotlight on germs -- and how to avoid them -- Kohler has unveiled a new touchless bathroom faucet that uses sensors to turn off and on. Its new Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet, unveiled at this month's virtual Consumer Electronics Show, offers hands-free activation for washing hands, brushing teeth, and other daily tasks. It also helps conserve water. Kohler also plans to add to its line of "smart toilets" with a new touchless toilet that lets you flush without touching a handle at all. To learn more, go to smarthome.kohler.com.

Jazz up your Zoom background with tapestry

It's a quintessential 2021 problem: a boring Zoom backdrop. If you're looking for more eye-catching backdrop for your endless schedule of Zoom calls, Pottery Barn Teen has a line of tapestries featuring world maps, an atlas, baseball and more. Each tapestry is printed on 100% Repreve polyester from recycled plastic water bottles. The cost is $39 per tapestry and they span 72 inches wide by 53 inches wide. To learn more, click here.

'Rehab Addict Rescue' available on Discovery+

If you missed Thursday's premiere of Nicole Curtis's new series, "Rehab Addict Rescue," you can still catch it on the new streaming platform Discovery+. The Lake Orion native's new series was filmed entirely in Detroit last summer and focuses on homeowners across the city trying to renovate and restore old homes. Each one-hour episode focuses on a different home in neighborhoods such as Indian Village, West Village and LaSalle Gardens. Go to Discovery+ for more details.