The Inside Outside Guys: Lien law in Michigan

Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein

Special to The Detroit News

It is an interesting concept. If a tradesperson performs work or services on your home or property, he shall be entitled to an ownership right in your home or property equal to the value of the work performed. It was put forth by our founding fathers in response to the feudal system they had fled in England. There, the aristocracy could force you to work on their castles or cathedrals without pay and without any meaningful way to pursue compensation.

This thinking led to the evolution of several variations of what we call lien laws, which are intended to protect a tradespersons right to get paid for work they have been hired to perform. Every state seems to have unique variations of these laws, so it is always advised to consult an attorney.

As the law generally applies to homeowners in Michigan, if you hire a legally licensed person to roof or re-side your home for instance, you must pay them according to the terms of your written agreement.

If you fail to pay them, they may record a claim of lien against your property. In Michigan. these claims typically survive for one year and action must be initiated during that year to enforce the claim. This generally means that the sheriff’s office will be enlisted by the claimant to conduct a public sale of your property to satisfy the lien.

Who might have such a lien right? Generally the contractor and all primary suppliers, sub-contractors and laborers would have a lien right. Additionally, secondary subs, suppliers and laborers may also maintain a lien right if the work or product they furnished was specific to the job in question.

Liens are generally “satisfied” or paid in the order in which they were recorded. A first mortgage might be the priority lien on a home, so after a Sheriff’s sale, the mortgage would be the first lien paid.

The risk for a contractor who is depending on the lien as a last means of resort for getting paid is that the priority liens like first and second mortgages might eat up all the proceeds from a forced sale before she can get paid. This is a risk management tool we advise contractors to investigate prior to undertaking large jobs on a home.

Ownership can also be an issue. You might be hired by a tenant who has no legal authority to enter in to the agreement for the work being discussed. This might “cloud” the issue. When dealing with the elderly, we often caution contractors that the home may be a part of a trust that gives contracting authority to someone other than the couple who has occupied the home for 30 years and with whom you are negotiating.

Keep in mind the law can also be complicated with regard to required “Notice” filings and specific deadlines. Notice provisions are nuances in the law that are intended to make someone aware of an impending condition; much like the many road signs we see every day that warn of a merge or slippery conditions, or a traffic signal ahead.

For example, a sub-contractor or supplier is required to provide a notice of furnishing within a specified window of time to put the owner on notice that not only is the work to be done but that there is a financial obligation that will attach to the work.

When work is complete, owners can request a sworn statement indicating who was owed and who has been paid. The risk for an owner hiring an unscrupulous contractor is that the monies paid to the contractor were not used to pay those owed by the contractor for work done on the home or supplies furnished to it.

The lien law can be difficult to understand, especially in terms of compliance requirements, for many contractors. Because of this, we always advise use of an experienced attorney for homeowners and contractors alike throughout the transaction.

Good contractors pay their bills. And good homeowners pay their contractors. But, when needed, the lien law and a good attorney can always help get things resolved.

For more home improvement advice, listen to the Inside Outside Guys every Saturday and Sunday on News/Talk 760 WJR-AM from 10 a.m. to noon or contact us at insideoutsideguys.com with your questions.