Style at Home: Bring on spring

By Katie Laughridge
Tribune News Service
I am thankful to be able to find solace from the outisde wintery mess indoors, where spring has officially sprung. It is so wonderful to be able to escape into a space that invokes sunny thoughts into my day. It reminds me of all the times we have to look forward to in the soon-to-arrive season. This week I am highlighting a few ways I like to embrace the start of the new season in my home and at the shop.

Refresh your table

Sometimes change can be as simple as switching your tablecloth for a new covering or adding a seasonal figurine to your display. This time of year, I love introducing light linens and natural colors to my tables. This leaves you with a fresh canvas on which to add spring when you are ready. I am already breaking out my bunnies and birds to keep my dishes company until we are in full bloom.

Treat yourself with tulips, or any other faux floral

Your year-round containers like foot baths and ginger jars can benefit from a spruce-up this spring. (Handout/TNS)

If you don’t have a bud or narrow neck vase, this is your official excuse to get one. It is truly the easiest and most hassle-free way to display stems, especially for those who, like me, spend far too much time trying to arrange flowers into an acceptable arrangement. Your year-round containers like foot baths and ginger jars can benefit from a spruce-up this spring too. Fill them full of hydrangeas, peonies or any spring floral your heart desires for a fresh and delightful addition to your home.

Look toward the holidays

Pops of red truly shine with Valentine's Day soon approaching.

Any excuse to bring a theme into my home and I am sold. I love using pops of red year-round, and this hue truly shines with Valentine’s Day soon approaching. Converting your everyday shelf display into a showing of love or creating a small decorative table for two in your dining room can add bunches of personality to your space. I love to have fun with my decorating, and yes, sometimes that means I get a little cheesy, especially when it comes to Feb. 14. We could all use a little cheer (and cheese) after such a long and unprecedented winter at home.

 Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com

