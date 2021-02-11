Style at Home: Bring on spring

By Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

I am thankful to be able to find solace from the outisde wintery mess indoors, where spring has officially sprung. It is so wonderful to be able to escape into a space that invokes sunny thoughts into my day. It reminds me of all the times we have to look forward to in the soon-to-arrive season. This week I am highlighting a few ways I like to embrace the start of the new season in my home and at the shop.

Refresh your table

Sometimes change can be as simple as switching your tablecloth for a new covering or adding a seasonal figurine to your display. This time of year, I love introducing light linens and natural colors to my tables. This leaves you with a fresh canvas on which to add spring when you are ready. I am already breaking out my bunnies and birds to keep my dishes company until we are in full bloom.

Treat yourself with tulips, or any other faux floral

If you don’t have a bud or narrow neck vase, this is your official excuse to get one. It is truly the easiest and most hassle-free way to display stems, especially for those who, like me, spend far too much time trying to arrange flowers into an acceptable arrangement. Your year-round containers like foot baths and ginger jars can benefit from a spruce-up this spring too. Fill them full of hydrangeas, peonies or any spring floral your heart desires for a fresh and delightful addition to your home.

Look toward the holidays

Any excuse to bring a theme into my home and I am sold. I love using pops of red year-round, and this hue truly shines with Valentine’s Day soon approaching. Converting your everyday shelf display into a showing of love or creating a small decorative table for two in your dining room can add bunches of personality to your space. I love to have fun with my decorating, and yes, sometimes that means I get a little cheesy, especially when it comes to Feb. 14. We could all use a little cheer (and cheese) after such a long and unprecedented winter at home.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.