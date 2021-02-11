Welcome Mat: Ceramics gallery Art in Motion has new location

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Art in Motion has new location

Art in Motion, a ceramics studio and gallery, has a new look and location on the Avenue of Fashion where the 2,200-square-foot space provides ample room for private ceramic and pottery-making parties. “My commitment to this community – and Detroit as a whole – inspires me to continually strive for excellence, both as a businesswoman and an artist,” said proprietor Kay Willingham in a press release. “This city produces many gifted artisans; I feel incredibly blessed to work with some of them, and the young people! It constantly amazes me to witness the limitless talents they demonstrate.” The gallery features unique pieces by local and regional artists and artist-in-residence, Love Travel Imports, a fair trade company. The location is 19939 Livernois Ave. (near Pembroke). For information, go to facebook.com/artinmotiondet.

Valentine's Day treat of the home decor kind

Heart decor can honor Valentine’s Day and beyond in your home. However you plan to celebrate the romantic tribute this year, you can treat yourself or your loved ones to a little trinket like the colorful Heart Dish Valentine’s Container from Spritz available at Target for $5. The iconic shape sets a romantic tone on any table with shades of red, white and pink surrounded by a gold border. For information, go to target.com.

Low-maintenance gardens topic of upcoming meeting

The Meadow Brook Garden Club presents guest speaker Janet Macunovich at 10 a.m. on February 26. “Never Stop Growing: In Pursuit of Low Maintenance, all the years of our lives” will highlight ways to reduce your yardwork and keep it up, even with physical limitations. Although no-maintenance gardens may not be possible, low-maintenance approaches can simplify tasks. Monthly meetings will be held virtually through Zoom. Non-members wishing to attend can email mbgcmembers@gmailcom to request a link. There is a $5 guest donation. For information, go to meadowbrookhall.org.

Minwax has its first Color of the Year

Minwax announces their first Color of the Year: Vintage Blue, the perfect blend of green and blue. “Capturing the stain color that reflects our evolving style at home is rooted in our desire to set a calmness and resilience as we move through the uncertainty,” said Sue Kim, color marketing manager in a press release. Choose from more than 240 options in Minwax Wood Finish Water-Based Color Stains. Whether adding character to a cherished object or refurbishing an antique find, these stains can be applied in place of paint to enhance the beauty and maintain the texture of the wood. Sold at Lowe’s, Sherwin-Williams, Ace Hardware, Menards and more, Vintage Blue is also available in Minwax Wood Finish Oil-Based Penetrating Stain, exclusively at Lowe’s. For information, go to minwax.com.

This tape an alternative to nails, glue

T-Rex Strong and Clear Mounting Tape offers an easy alternative to nails, screws, staples and glue. The double-sided tape is designed to hold longer and stronger for projects big and small. Organize your garage with tool racks or add towel bars to your bathroom. You can also update the front door with new address numbers or a mailbox or doorknocker. Hang art and other décor. Whether it’s your kids’ crafts, a family photo or a unique vintage piece, you can frame it and mount it with no holes in the wall. Prices start at around $5. For information, go to trextape.com.