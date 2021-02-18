Design Recipes: Global design tips

Cathy Hobbs

Tribune News Service

It has long been known that world travel and global experiences play a dominant role in architecture and interior design. Incorporating global elements can help infuse one-of-a-kind elements into almost any space.

Looking to incorporate global elements into your home? Here are some design tips that can help set you on a creative path.

1. Think outside the box. Often using a material or item in an unexpected way can have incredible impact.

2. Add lots of texture. Tactile materials are often used in cultures around the world. Embrace them.

3. Use lots of wood. Wood can help incorporate a global if not tribal element to a space.

4. Add rich elements of color such as orange, red and yellow. These colors help add warmth to a space.

5. Add unexpected wall art. Consider a wall-hanging mask or other nontraditional art.

6. Use oversized elements such as bowls or plates as centerpiece items. These can be filled with decorative elements like wood balls, succulents or mosses.

7. Use lots of black and brown as your base colors.

8. Use botanicals and greenery. They can help add a nature element.

9. Use brass as the dominant finish as opposed to silver such as chrome and nickel.

10. Accessorize with global elements. Bringing in accessories can help refresh and invigorate nearly any space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.