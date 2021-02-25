Welcome Mat: Keep connected while staying stylish

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Einova Wireless Charging Stones a stylisth way to keep connected

As natural elements continue to be a design trend for the home, even your technology can get a new look with Einova Wireless Charging Stones. Made from real stone and marble, they can recharge any Qi-enabled device by simply setting them on the stone surface, including the latest iPhones and Samsung phones. The chargers are available in white marble, black marble, lava, sandstone or travertine. Each one is unique due to natural patterns. Prices start at $59.99. For information, go to einova.com.

Light your way to a beautiful patio

In anticipation of warmer weather, you might want to consider an upgrade to your outdoor lighting to maximize the time spent on your patio, porch or deck. Check out the selection from Maxim Lighting with varieties to suit any style. From traditional coach lanterns to contemporary and modern and craftsman/cottage designs, they are made to enhance your outdoor space and built to stand the test of time. For information, go to maximlighting.com.

Eco-friendly solution to detergent bottles

Kind Laundry offers an eco-friendly solution to the age-old practice of cumbersome plastic detergent bottles that often end up in landfills. Now the brand has introduced detergent laundry sheets that are just as effective, if not more so, at cleaning a load of laundry. With less than four simple ingredients (Fragrance Free or Ocean Breeze scent), a proprietary tea seed oil will be added in the next production run. For a quick stain remover, the vegan stain remover bar comes to the rescue every time. For information, go to kindlaundry.com.

Protect your home from winter cold

As winter tightens its grip and won’t let go, frozen pipes and leaking roofs remain common problems for homeowners. With much of the country being impacted by severe weather conditions in recent weeks, situations like these can cause serious damage. To avoid expensive repairs and insurance claims, the experts at Hippo Insurance have advice for preventing issues like frozen pipes by insulating your attic and trimming trees and tips for leaking roofs, too. Learn more about how to protect your home from winter weather damage at hippo.com/blog/winter-weather-damage-top-5-preventions.

Organic horticultural oil spray kills pests

When insects infest houseplants or greenhouse plants, you can fight back with an organic horticultural oil spray. Summit Year-Round Spray Oil is an environ­mentally responsible spray that kills a wide variety of insect pests including aphids, whiteflies, spider mites, mealybugs, scale and fungus gnats. The odorless spray can be used on all kinds of plants indoors and in greenhouses. Unlike chemi­cal pesticides which can become less effective after repeated use, there is no known build-up of insect resistance to horticultural oil sprays. The spray is sold at garden centers, home centers, hardware stores and online. Prices start at around $13.99. For information, go to summitresponsiblesolutions.com.