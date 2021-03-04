Style at Home: Serving up spring tabletops

By Katie Laughridge

Tribune News Service

On the menu today is beautiful and bright tabletops sure to bring a sunny smile to your face. Easter is only a little over a month away. This doesn’t allow much prep time for a new season, so I love to get a head start on bringing new displays to our dining areas. Here are a few easy additions to freshen up your tables this month and start spring off on the right foot.

Festive figurines

We love statue and figurines on a tabletop. From bunnies in all sizes to Easter eggs and colorful ceramic birdies, there is no limit to the fun you can have with figurines. We like to pair various sizes in the middle of a table to create a beautiful and easy to arrange centerpiece that can last through Easter. Another way to pump up volume and interest to a statue is by adding a little flair. We love to use faux florals, ribbons and Easter eggs tied in a bouquet bundle around our bunnies for extra “oomph.” In the example shown here, we selected an oversized piece for visual impact. You can certainly scale down the components to create a more conversation-friendly centerpiece.

Color pop

What better way to add energy to your dining room than with a burst of color? If one color is good, then a rainbow of colors is great, right? Our visual team is always playing with new hues. We aren’t afraid to mix and match, and you shouldn't be either. Punchy greens, vibrant orange and pretty plum come together to mimic the beautiful shades you find in our centerpiece arrangement, creating a harmonious display that’s just the right amount of busy. This festive floral display proves a well-balanced table doesn’t have to be a boring one.

Complementary creation

Blue and orange is one of our favorite pairings, and we have already done it a few different ways this year. We love our classic blue and white year-round, and a splash of orange is a great way to incorporate a springy hue into the mix. This blue and orange tabletop was created with the playful chair textile in mind. We love to mix different complementary patterns and colors together to create an interesting and dynamic tablescape. Small decorative plates are a fantastic addition to formal dishes if you want to make a dressy table more approachable for day-to-day use or a more casual event.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.