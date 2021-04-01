Welcome Mat: Zoom class to focus on attracting pollinators

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Families living together longer in Metro Detroit

With multigenerational housing being one of the drivers of the self-storage industry, the StorageCafé research team discovered parts of Metro Detroit have the sixth highest share of young adults living with their parents among large cities. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area, they found 40% of young adults (between 18 and 34) were living with their parents. The unemployment rate among 20- to 34-year-olds was also above the national average and 2.9% of Michigan households contained at least three generations. As remote work becomes the norm, paired with the increasing cost of living and unemployment rates, this trend could continue in the future. To read the full report, go to https://www.storagecafe.com/blog/multigenerational-living-highest-in-50-years/.

Zoom class to focus on attracting pollinators

The Yardeners of St. Clair Shores continue to offer some fun and informative events this year including an upcoming Zoom presentation through the Fraser Library that is free and open to anyone. Lori Smith, a Master Gardener and member will discuss "Native Plants to Attract Butterflies and Pollinators" at 7 p.m. on April 12. Registration is required. Learn more about native plants just in time to pre-order and purchase them at their Native Plant Sale in June. For information and registration, go to fraserpubliclibrary.org.

Spring Fiber Expo is April 10-11 in Ann Arbor

The Spring Fiber Expo will be held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 10 and from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. April 11. See everything from alpacas and angora rabbits to raw fiber and finished items handmade by artists. Admission is $4 for one day and $6 for two days (entry fee is cash only). Children 12 and under can attend for free. All government guidelines will be followed. The address is 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road. For information, go to fiberexpo.com.

New reed diffusers designed to last longer

Broken Top Candle Co. introduces new reed diffusers with classic vessels that were designed to efficiently distribute fragrance over a long period of time. Cloaked in their signature botanical artwork and accented by subtle black reeds, the diffusers are a tasteful addition to any living space. Priced at $36, each one includes 4 ounces of reed diffuser oil and six black reeds that let you enjoy up to four months of your favorite scent. Choose from Sea Salt Surf, Fresh Squeezed, Saguaro Cactus or Citrus Herbed Tonic. For information, go to brokentopcandleco.com.

Get back to nature with wildflower plates

Easter decor may be fleeting due to low supply and high demand for seasonal items during the pandemic, but these porcelain plates by Eli Halpin take you through the holiday and beyond with their happy wildflower patterns. Awaken your table with these charming pieces that can alternate between decoration and dinner for any occasion. Priced at $12.95 each, the colorful plates are available at Catching Fireflies with locations in Berkley, Ann Arbor and Rochester. For information, go to catchingfireflies.com.