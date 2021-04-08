Welcome Mat: New HGTV show set in Detroit is all about flipping starter homes

New HGTV series focuses on renovating Detroit homes for first-time buyers

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are transforming Detroit one home at a time. They purchase rundown homes in the city through their firm, Nine Design and Homes, and then completely flip them. Bynum is a designer and Thomas is a builder and carpenter. Now, Bynum and Thomas are getting their own HGTV show. "Bargain Block" premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The series will follow Bynum and Thomas, along with real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield, as they tear down homes to the studs and then rebuild them "to create affordable, stylish, fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers," according to a press release. "Keith and Evan are committed not only to renovating homes but to upgrading entire neighborhoods in the city that I love,” said Shea in a press release. “It’s a pleasure to support any effort to make owning a beautiful, custom and affordable home a reality for residents of Detroit.” Go to https://www.hgtv.com/shows/bargain-block.

Lowe's giving away free gardening kits throughout April

If you're eager to get your hands in the dirt this spring but wouldn't mind a little help, Lowe's is giving away tree saplings, seeds and other garden goodies all month long as part of its SpringFest. Customers are asked to sign up at lowes.com -- look for Spring Fest -- and every Thursday Lowe's will be doing curbside giveaways. On April 15, it's a Mystery Garden Piñata Kit; on April 22, it's a free tree sapling just in time for Earth Day; and on April 29, the retailer is giving away free Butterfly Quest Kits so you can create your own butterfly shelter. Supplies are limited and registration is required at least a week in advance. Go to https://www.lowes.com/l/SpringFest-Deals.html.

Novi Home Show returns April 30

It's back! The Novi Home Show returns April 30 to the Suburban Collection Showplace with exhibitors covering nearly every aspect of the home. Presented by the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Southeastern Michigan, this year's show, which runs through May 2, will include landscapers; porch and patio professionals; builders; roofing specialists; basement refinishers; kitchen and bathroom remodelers; and more. And Homestyle's own Inside Outside Guys will be there. Tickets are $10 for those 13 and older; $9 for seniors 55 and over; kids 12 and under are free. There will also be special “$5 after 5” admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Go to novihomeshow.com/the-novi-home-and-garden-show-spring.html.

Rug showroom to celebrate grand opening in Birmingham

Tina Smart is passionate about area rugs. She and her family opened their first area rug showroom in Toronto and have since grown to four locations. Smart's latest showroom for the Area Rug Co., is at 202 Maple in Birmingham. Smart says she's committed to being an ethical business owner and it shows in the rugs she offers. Every rug has been OEKO-TEX certified, which guarantees every component of the rug has been tested for harmful substance. For any hand-made rugs she carries, Smart said she only deals with SEDEX certified companies, meaning they are driven by ethical business practices. She also plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from each rug to the Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation. "My vision has always been to be a thought-leader in this space by simplifying the rug-buying experience for the customer and offering modern, stylish, well-designed area rugs that are accessible and affordable to the entire community," said Smart. A grand opening is planned for early May. To learn more, go to https://arearugco.com/.

A new way to use denim: home decor

Denim mainstay Wrangler has teamed up with Pottery Barn Teen on a new denim-inspired textile and home decor collection. It includes duvet covers, a sectional (that can be customized), pillows, even a Wrangler Washed Denim sheet set. "The collection speaks to the idea that we are living differently in denim this year, and the collection brings authentic style to any space and also leans into the brand’s commitment to sustainability with pieces like the recycled denim storage bins, handmade from recycled denim," said the retailer in an email. Go to https://www.pbteen.com/shop/new/wrangler-shop/.