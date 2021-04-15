Welcome Mat: Try a 'Creative Containers' webinar with J Schwanke

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Volunteer effort on National Rebuilding Day

On National Rebuilding Day, April 24, volunteers with Rebuilding Together repair homes, nonprofit facilities and community spaces nationwide. Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan will repair 10 homes in Farmington Hills, Southfield and Huron Valley, revitalize Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, and distribute 100 safe and healthy home kits to Farmington Hills residents. Homeowners receiving repairs may be aging in place, living with a disability or living in multigenerational households. Because of the pandemic, volunteers will only do exterior work. “What began as a grassroots effort to repair homes and revitalize communities is now a nationwide movement to ensure everyone can live in a safe home and community,” said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO in a press release. “Through the work of our dedicated rebuilders we are able to positively impact the lives of our neighbors in need during the month of April and throughout the year.” For information, go to rebuildingtogether.org.

Light & Loom comes to Rochester Hills

Light & Loom, a local resource for the Hunter Douglas collection of window coverings, custom drapery, area rugs, lighting and more has a new location at the Village of Rochester Hills. With a mix of locally made and made-in-the-USA products, the staff can help customers create warm and welcoming spaces with their professional interior design services. Guests are encouraged to bring inspirational photos to help the award-winning design team give your rooms a fresh perspective. The location is 112 N. Adams Road. For information, go to lightandloomco.com.

'Creative Containers' webinar with J Schwanke and English Gardens

English Gardens presents a "Creative Containers" Zoom Webinar from 7-8 p.m. April 29 with J Schwanke, the host, creator and producer of "J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom" on PBS and Create TV stations nationwide. He is also CEO of uBloom.com, the first online community for flower fans. Learn how to dream up the perfect container garden during this webinar that will include pre-recorded demos featuring three varieties for sun or shade. There will also be multiple live Q&A portions. Pre-registration is required. The $10 registration fee will be donated to Forgotten Harvest. Those who join the live event will receive a $10 coupon for English Gardens. To register, go to englishgardens.com.

Stretch out on Earth Day on a Nakie hammock

In the spirit of Earth Day on April 22, Nakie offers recycled hammocks made from plastic bottles. For every hammock sold, four trees are planted (more than 90,000 to date). The brand supports sustainable living, quality materials and craftsmanship, and they offer a lifetime warranty. The ultra-light hammock is perfect for hiking, camping or everyday use. With no-fuss straps and carabiners, setup is easy and there are videos available to guide you through the process. Featuring breathable nylon taffeta material, colors include sky blue, pastel pink, twilight blue, river blue, sunburnt orange and merlot red. Each hammock can hold 500 pounds. Priced at $103 each, a couple’s combo costs $174. For information, go to nakie.us.

How to plan a successful move

Relocation can be stressful. Here are some tips from Duck Brand to help your move go smoothly. Don’t cut corners when it comes to supplies. Choose quality boxes and packaging products and secure them with quality packing tape. Fill a heavy-duty tape gun with Duck Max Strength to easily seal even the bulkiest boxes and help prevent damage during the move. For your most fragile items, you’ll want plenty of bubble wrap. Cover all corners and seal off open edges. Original is best for small to medium-sized items, while bigger bubbles are better for larger items in need of extra cushioning. For more tips, go to duckbrand.com.