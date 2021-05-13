Welcome Mat: Plant exchanges, Sundance store opens, and more

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Sundance Catalog opens retail store

Founded by Robert Redford in 1989, Sundance Catalog promotes the works of artists and craftspeople from around the world. Now the premier lifestyle retailer of apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art, has established its first retail location in Michigan in the Village of Rochester Hills. Visitors will get a sense of the brand’s heritage and artistic character with the craftsmanship of the store environment and the impressive selection of merchandise. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offerings. The address is 240 N. Adams Road. For information, go to sundancecatalog.com.

Get to work with laptop tables

Laptop tables can go beyond practical to attractive styles like the ones from BDI that suit multiple activities, locations and family members. Each design is sleek, modern, mobile, lightweight, sturdy and powder-coated for light outdoor use. The Milo, shown, is the perfect companion for a living room sofa or a back patio. Summer-friendly colors include Lemon and Salt. Another laptop stand, side or C-table, the Bink, slides under your furniture for a convenient work surface. The versatile mobile media table also comes in different colors. A recent addition, the Serif, features a lift mechanism for added flexibility. For pricing and retail partners, go to bdiusa.com.

Gro-Town offers fun, learning for kids

Gro-Town, founded by local mom and musician Danielle Carlomusto, uses children's music, short films and gardening initiatives to foster a meaningful connection to the community and outdoors. The project provides free first-growing experiences for children by installing Seed Stations in over 30 public libraries and community centers throughout Metro Detroit. Children are encouraged to choose a packet of seeds as well as companion books to take home and embark upon their very own growing adventures at no cost. To find the station closest to you and for supplementary materials including garden-themed music, coloring pages and videos, go to gro-town.com.

Franklin Garden Walk returns June 9

The Franklin Branch of the Women’s National Farm & Garden Association will sponsor the 35th annual Franklin Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 9. See a myriad of designs and plantings and visit the Artisan Market next to the Franklin Green from 9 – 5. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. In addition to tickets, maps and directions will be available on Tour Day at the Gazebo next to the Franklin Village Green (32325 Franklin Road). For information, go to franklingardenclub.org.

Plant exchanges, rain or shine

The Garden Club of Warren, a branch of WNFGA, will host its Annual Perennial Plant Exchange from 10 to noon Saturday in the East parking lot of the First United Methodist Church located at 5005 Chicago Rd. Trade your healthy plants at this free event where “orphan plants” will be available for those without any to trade. There will be a Master Gardener available to answer questions. For information, contact Pat Brown at 586-530-7922. The Farmington Hills Beautification Commission’s Annual Spring Plant and Seed Swap will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on May 22 at the Heritage Park Visitor’s Center parking lot, located at 24915 Farmington Road. For information, go to fhgov.com.