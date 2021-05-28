Welcome Mat: Garden tours back in gear across Metro Detroit

By Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Garden tours get rolling

Local garden tours are back in a big way after many were forced to take a break last summer. Here’s a roundup of some upcoming walks that are sure to inspire your seasonal planting and planning.

June 17: The Rochester Garden Club. Go to rochestergardenclub.org.

June 18-19: Grosse Pointe Garden Center Annual Garden Tour. gpgardencenter.org.

June 26: For information on Livonia’s Annual Garden Walk, go to livonia.gov.

July 14: Troy Garden Club Garden Walk. Go to troygardenclubmi.com.

Aug. 7: The Yardeners Annual Garden Tour. Go to scsmi.net.

Shed 5 Flea returns to Eastern Market

Safely returning to Eastern Market for its fifth season, Shed 5 Flea delivers home decor and more in and around Shed 5 and Shed 6. The enticing array includes architectural salvage, vintage and handcrafted goods, small batch and artisan foods, and apparel. This free event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13, July 11 and Aug. 8 has become a summer favorite among shoppers and exhibitors alike. Check out the unique selection of goods in an iconic location. For information, go to mercantilefairs.com.

Palmer Park Art Fair on for June 5, 6

The Palmer Park Art Fair returns on June 5 and 6 with new artists, a new poster by renowned Detroit artist Judy Bowman, and new safety protocols. Among the new artists this year are Olujimi King, a fiber artist from Georgia and local wood artist Babacar Lo. New artists from the Detroit Fine Art Breakfast Club will join teen artists from Mint Artists Guild and the Detroit Art Teachers Association will have a display. “We love creating new elements and new avenues for Detroit artists to connect with art buyers,” said Mark Loeb, event organizer in a press release. “This year, we are glad to welcome back some favorite artists and some first-timers.” The event will be held near the Log Cabin, just off Woodward Avenue near McNichols. Parking and admission are free. For information, go to palmerparkartfair.com.

Nora Modern has new seasonal shop in Leelanau Peninsula

Now modern gift and housewares store Nora Modern has a seasonal shop in the Leelanau Peninsula. Nora Northport adds a popup location to the popular flagship store in Midtown Detroit. Expected to be open through the summer and into the fall color season, you’ll find apothecary, modern jewelry, personal accessories, housewares, books and more. “We’re excited about Northport, which has been a growing community for designers and craftspeople…it’s great to be both staying in Michigan while also stretching out our legs a bit. Nora’s almost 10 years old now and we’ve had so many great successes. We see this outpost almost like a small Detroit care package being sent up north to summer camp,” said Liz Boone, co-founder. The new location is 107 E Nagonaba Street. For information, go to noramodern.com.

Cool off with fun, colorful pool toys

