The  2021 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest kicks off Friday

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Gardening was among the many outdoor activities that offered a slice of sanity during the pandemic. Homestyle wants to recognize Metro Detroit’s talented local green thumbs through the 2021 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, which kicks off at noon Friday, June 4.

Show us the fruits (and flowers!) of your hard work. We love landscapes of all shapes and sizes and will name a weekly winner every Friday through the end of August.

At the end of the summer, readers will help us decide among those winners on one grand prize winner, who will receive a $200 English Gardens gift card. Pictured is last year’s grand prize winner, Juliette LaMonica of Dearborn Heights. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.