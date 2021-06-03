Welcome Mat: Antique sales in Berkley, Imlay City

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Refined resale at redesigned market in Berkley

Limoges, Tiffany and Waterford, as well as art, textiles, linens, pottery and more are among the types of upscale home items savvy treasure hunters will find in a newly redesigned and expanded area devoted to decor at Council Re|Sale in Berkley. Volunteer Sandy Silver adds that the variety is constantly changing and there is something for everyone, “from a Tiffany vase to a $2 pie plate,” she explains. Run by the National Council of Jewish Women, the store is one of the oldest resale shops in metro Detroit and has long been known for featuring high-end clothing including designer wear, professional wear, shoes, and evening wear. Proceeds benefit the group’s community and advocacy projects helping local families. Hours are 10-6 Mon. through Sat.; donations are also welcome. Go to www.councilresale.net or call 248.548.6664 for more information.

For the birds

If you’re one of the many who discovered (or rediscovered) birdwatching during the pandemic, you may be thinking about how to attract more feathered friends to your yard. This month marks the release of the revised and updated "Audubon Birdhouse Book" (Cool Springs Press; $24.99) by Margaret A. Barker and Elissa Wolfson, widely considered among the best books for creating safe havens for many of North America’s native species. Produced with the National Audubon Society, the handy 176-page how-to includes instructions and step-by-step photography for safe and easy-to-build houses designed to attract more than 20 Northern American species. Designed for even the most basic woodworker, the book includes color photography and useful information about species from wrens to warblers. Also included is information on how homeowners can contribute to the larger birding community and how, with safe bird homes and plants for birds found through Audubon’s Native Plants Database, anyone can turn their backyards and gardens into bird-friendly spaces.

Thumb’s up for antiques festival

Mark your calendars for the Gateway to the Thumb Arts & Antiques Festival, scheduled for Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds in Imlay City on June 19 and 20. Katherine and Barry Paden, antique dealers and owners of Pilgrim’s Cottage antiques in nearby North Branch, have hosted four shows since 2017 and are happy to be back after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. Joining them will be more than 125 dealers in antiques and collectibles, vintage and repurposed and handmade goods who will gather to sell “one of a kind and hard-to-find items,” according to Katherine. She and Barry will also have a barn full of treasures ready to find new homes. The family-friendly event also has music, food and children’s activities and will follow safety protocols, she adds. “There really will be something for everyone,” she says. “I don’t think anyone will leave disappointed.” Hours are 9-5 Sat and 10-4 Sun. For more information, visit www.katbearenterprises.com or call (810) 656-7029.

Lowe's kicks off 'House of Curators' with Iris Apfel

Fashion icon and interior designer Iris Apfel and Lowe’s both celebrate their 100th birthday this year, so a partnership marking their shared centennial seems like a match made in heaven. In honor of their big event, Lowe’s recently kicked off “Lowe’s House of Curators,” a series spotlighting stylish design at affordable prices. “We are inviting a range of tastemakers to curate from our millions of products to inspire different possibilities and demonstrate that spaces can be both accessible and affordable,” says Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. Known for her eclectic and colorful style, Apfel will kick off the celebration with four bold looks that mix texture, color, and pattern in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Included are “Palm Beach in Your Backyard,” inspired by her time in California, “Modern Maximalism,” which embraces her philosophy of “more is more and less is a bore,” and “Statement-Making Style,” which offers advice for identifying statement pieces, and last but not least, a limited-edition paint palette with a custom color inspired by Apfel. “I’ve always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine,” Apfel explains. “For me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns and being totally original.” Additional House of Curators will be announced. For more information, visit lowes.com/houseofcurators.