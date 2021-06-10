Welcome Mat: 2021 Parade of Homes

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

2021 Parade of Homes features new houses

The 2021 Parade of Homes is happening across Southeast Michigan through the end of June. This free event is sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA), Lake Michigan Credit Union and James Hardie Building Products. “In this market where homes are selling very quickly, we are pleased to have 38 new homes built by HBA members featured in this program,” said Michael Stoskopf, CEO in a press release. The wide variety includes condos and single-family homes, affordable housing and estate-sized dwellings featuring the latest trends in energy efficiency and green building, architecture, interior design, materials and amenities. Those featured range in base price from the mid-$200,000s to over $1 million. For information, go to paradehba.com.

Heritage Hill Garden Tour is June 19

Experience one of the country’s largest urban historic districts at the Heritage Hill Garden Tour & Pleasant Park Marketplace. Visit the private gardens of several historic homes and public spaces in the Heritage Hill neighborhood near downtown Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. This event has been extended to Pleasant Park and will feature music, an artisan marketplace and children’s activities. “For those of us who live here, our gardens are truly a labor of love and creativity. You’ll see everything from a shabby chic style yard with fairy gardens, one that has a large park-like setting, to a tiny yard where its master gardener owner has created a lush oasis. Each garden is so different and has distinctive features including water fountains, antique statues, and even an outdoor pizza oven,” said Karen Coy, Heritage Hill resident and co-founder of the Heritage Hill Garden Club in a press release. Advance tickets are $12 and $15 on tour day at Pleasant Park, 400 Pleasant Ave. The event at Pleasant Park is free to the public and runs until 4 p.m. For information, go to heritagehillweb.org.

Grosse Pointe Garden Tour is June 18-19

The 29th annual Grosse Pointe Garden Tour, sponsored by the Grosse Pointe Garden Center, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18 and 19 rain or shine. See seven private gardens throughout the Grosse Pointes along with the Trial Gardens and Veterans Garden at the War Memorial. These special outdoor spaces will offer plenty of inspiration for water features, hardscapes, new annuals, perennials and landscaping. Tickets are $15 pre-tour or $20 on tour days. They are available online and at select area merchants as well as the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms. For information, go to gpgardencenter.org.

How to battle mosquitoes

Mosquitoes spread some of the deadliest and most debilitating diseases including Zika virus, West Nile virus, malaria and dengue fever. The American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) has declared June 20 through June 26, 2021 National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to educate the public. According to mosquito expert Joe Conlon, technical advisor for the AMCA, it is impossible to live in a completely mosquito-free environment. But you can reduce your chances of being bitten by wearing light colors, long sleeves and pants, and applying EPA-recommended mosquito repellent directly to skin or clothing, following the instructions on the product label. It doesn’t take much standing water to become a mosquito breeding site. “Some species of mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a bottle cap full of water,” said Jonathan Cohen, mosquito control expert and president of Summit Responsible Solutions in a press release. “That’s why homeowners need to be vigilant in eliminating places where water can collect and stand in their yards and gardens.” BTI products like Mosquito Dunks® and Mosquito Bits® can kill mosquito larvae. For information, go to summitresponsiblesolutions.com.