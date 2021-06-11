'Corner Zen' first Garden Photo contest winner

The Detroit News

A meditative outdoor space awaits the first weekly winner in the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest, “Corner Zen” submitted by Lynne Verdun in Commerce.

Close to 20 years in the making, she describes her entire yard as a perennial forest edge sun/shade garden with pops of color here and there from summer annuals. “I seek perennial plants that attract birds, bees, and butterflies mixed in with foundational bushes and ornamental trees such as azaleas, Japanese maples, and a backdrop wall of rhododendrons,” said Verdun via email.

“It is my true love hobby, and my family’s Zen place – including hummingbirds, butterflies and other woodland creatures. I designed the garden with a cascading perennial bloom cycle to showcase color all season long!”

She'll win a home or garden book and be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To see the contest rules and enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2021.