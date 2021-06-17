Welcome Mat: Target features new Jungalow Collection

Khristi Zimmeth

Special to The Detroit News

Welcome summer at Michigan Design Center

Join Designer Furniture Services + Fabrics and E.W. Kitchens for a Summer Kick Off Event on Thursday, June 24, from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. Representatives from Mont Surfaces, Benjamin Moore and Laurie Tennent Botanicals will also be available to answer questions, show off new products and order samples. Attendees will even enjoy complimentary gifts… look for the tables and tents in the B parking lot south of the main entrance; the Michigan Design Center is at 1700 Stutz Drive in Troy. For information, visit michigandesign.com.

The Shade Store comes to Birmingham

The Shade Store, a leading brand for premium custom window treatments, recently marked its 100th nationwide showroom with the grand opening of a new location at 142 S. Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham. Shop a wide range of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials and receive complimentary assistance from their team of design consultants. All window treatments are proudly handcrafted in the U.S. For every purchase made, the company provides the ‘Gift of Shade’ by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information visit www.theshadestore.com.

Outdoor kitchen in a jiffy

Outdoor kitchens are in high demand but can take time to build and enjoy. RTA

Outdoor Living — a leader in custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking

appliances — recently launched their MOKS (Modular Outdoor Kitchen System), a

complete ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen that allows homeowners to choose

among various design layouts in one of six colors. Their patent-pending modular

installation and design brings outdoor kitchens to life with a simple 60-minute or

less assembly process. “To the millions of at-home chefs searching for a complete

outdoor kitchen that is easy to order, assemble, and use ASAP, RTA understands your frustration,” says Josh Brown, president. MOKS kitchens give you “outdoor-rated durability, a sleek, modern look and more time to enjoy it all summer long,”

Brown says in a press release. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com.

Target features new Jungalow Collection

Fans of Justina Blakeney’s Jungalow vibe can now shop from nearly 300 items – including bedding, bath, décor, furniture, wallpaper and more – as part of the company’s new collaboration with Target’s Opalhouse line. “Full of color and good vibes” the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection, according to a press release, features pieces that start at $10, with most less than $30 and is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to feature more Black creators and designers. Items rolled out in some stores starting mid-month and will be available on Target.com on June 26. For more information, go to target.com.